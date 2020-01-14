Press Release

Paris, January 14th, 2020

17:40 CET

2020 financial communication calendar

Artefact (FR0000079683 – ALATF – eligible for PEA-PME, i.e. personal equity plans investing in SMEs) announces its financial calendar for 2020:

January 30th, 2020: FY Gross Margin 2019



April 23rd, 2020: FY Results 2019 and Q1 Gross Margin 2020



July 23th, 2020: H1 Gross Margin 2020



October 27th, 2020: H1 Results 2020 and Q3 Gross Margin 2020



All publication dates announced will take place after market closed.

END

About Artefact I artefact.com

Created from the merger of the startup Artefact founded in Paris in 2015 and the media agency NetBooster founded in 1998, Artefact has emerged in 4 years as a leading player in Data et Artificial Intelligence (AI). Listed on Euronext Growth Paris Stock Exchange and operating in 19 countries on 4 continents with close to 1,000 employees, Artefact is a data native company provides four complementary offers - Data Consulting, Digital Marketing Expertise, Technology Deployment (AI and Big Data) and Creative Studio - to more than 600 customers including many world leaders. Artefact has created in January 2019 its own AI R&D center and has been serving international groups in creating their own AI Lab.

For more information:



Financial Communications Press Contact ARTEFACT

Benjamin HARTMANN

Tel. 00 33 (0)1 40 40 27 00

investor-relations@artefact.com



ACTIFIN

Stéphane Ruiz / Victoire Demeestere

Tel. 00 33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

vdemeestere@actifin.fr

Attachment