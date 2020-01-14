Press Release
Paris, January 14th, 2020
17:40 CET
2020 financial communication calendar
Artefact (FR0000079683 – ALATF – eligible for PEA-PME, i.e. personal equity plans investing in SMEs) announces its financial calendar for 2020:
All publication dates announced will take place after market closed.
About Artefact I artefact.com
Created from the merger of the startup Artefact founded in Paris in 2015 and the media agency NetBooster founded in 1998, Artefact has emerged in 4 years as a leading player in Data et Artificial Intelligence (AI). Listed on Euronext Growth Paris Stock Exchange and operating in 19 countries on 4 continents with close to 1,000 employees, Artefact is a data native company provides four complementary offers - Data Consulting, Digital Marketing Expertise, Technology Deployment (AI and Big Data) and Creative Studio - to more than 600 customers including many world leaders. Artefact has created in January 2019 its own AI R&D center and has been serving international groups in creating their own AI Lab.
|For more information:
|Financial Communications
|Press Contact
|ARTEFACT
Benjamin HARTMANN
Tel. 00 33 (0)1 40 40 27 00
investor-relations@artefact.com
|ACTIFIN
Stéphane Ruiz / Victoire Demeestere
Tel. 00 33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
vdemeestere@actifin.fr
