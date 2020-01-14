PRESS RELEASE

14 January 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA

Traffic at Paris Aéroport up by 2.5% in 2019,

at 108 million passengers

2019 full year traffic

Paris Aéroport handled a total of 108 million passengers in 2019, an increase of 2.5% compared to the previous year. Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport welcomed 76.2 million passengers (+5.4%) and Paris-Orly Airport 31.9 million (-3.8%). Traffic increased by 4.8% over the 1st half of the year and by 0.5% over the 2nd half. The decrease of Paris-Orly traffic is notably due to the closure for works of Orly's main runway (closed on July 28th and reopened since December 2nd), as well as the effects of the bankruptcy of the airline Aigle Azur, which ceased its activities as from the evening of Friday, September 6.

International traffic (excluding Europe) was up (+3.7%), with a growth in following destinations: North America (+7.3%), Latin America (+6.1%), the French Overseas Territories (+5.5%), Africa (+1.5%), the Middle East (+1.4%) and Asia-Pacific (+1.1%);

European traffic (excluding France) was up (+2.5%);

Traffic within France was down (-0.3%);

The number of connecting passengers has risen by 7.4%. The connecting rate stood at 22.7%, up by 1.0 points compared to 2018.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 32.6% in 2019 to 105.2 million passengers(1). As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(2). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic has increased by 1.3%(1). Passenger traffic at Santiago, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, have risen by 5.7% in 2019, with 24.6 million passengers welcomed in 2019. Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, has increased by 5.9% in 2019 to 8.9 million passengers.

Traffic in December 2019

In December 2019, Paris Aéroport's traffic was impacted by the social movements and welcomed 8.1 million passengers, a decrease of 0.3% compared to December 2018. 5.8 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport (+2.9%) and 2.3 million through Paris-Orly airport (-7.5%).

International traffic (excluding Europe) was up by 0.8%, with a growth in the following destinations: the French Overseas Territories (+9.6%), the Middle East (+4.7%) and North America (+4.1%). The following destinations were down: Africa (-5.2%), Asia-Pacific (-1.6%) and Latin America (-0.4%);

European traffic (excluding France) was down (-0.7%);

Traffic within France was down (-2.6%);

The number of connecting passengers increased by 0.2%. The connecting rate stood at 24.3%, up by 0.2 points compared to December 2018.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 55.1% in December 2019. Passenger traffic at Santiago, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, have fallen by -1.9% in December 2019. Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 4.7% in December 2019 to 0.7 million passengers.

Passengers 2019 % change

2019/2018 December 2019 % change

2019/2018 Paris-CDG 76,150,007 +5.4% 5,784,144 +2.9% Paris-Orly 31,853,049 -3.8% 2,315,238 -7.5% Total Paris Aéroport 108,003,056 +2.5% 8,099,382 -0.3% Santiago 24,645,705 +5.7% 2,136,141 -1.9% Amman 8,924,080 +5.9% 659,591 +4.7% Antalya 35,714,206 +12.6% 876,877 +3.4% Ankara 13,692,954 -18.2% 973,389 -16.0% Izmir 12,385,329 -7.6% 847,416 -8.3% Bodrum 4,344,767 +4.0% 82,068 -6.7% Gazipaşa Alanya 1,102,308 -8.3% 30,537 -1.3% Medinah 8,383,973 +2.9% 754,443 +8.4% Tunisia 3,040,723 +22.1% 60,223 -17.1% Georgia 4,309,768 -2.1% 247,558 -11.1% Macedonia 2,677,618 +14.3% 196,851 +15.3% Zagreb (3) 3,435,531 +3.0% 231,145 +7.6% Total TAV Airports (excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1) 89,087,177 +1.3% 4,300,507 -4.1% Istanbul Atatürk (2) 16,072,534 N/A N/A N/A Total TAV Airports (1) 105,159,711 -32.6% 4,300,507 -55.1%

Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since January 1st 2018. See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport. Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures.

Aircraft Movements 2019 % change

2019/2018 December 2019 % change

2019/2018 Paris CDG 498,175 +3.6% 38,365 -1.5% Paris Orly 218,349 -4.7% 15,875 -9.7% Total Paris Aéroport 716,524 +0.9% 54,240 -4.0% Santiago 157,224 +3.9% 13,652 -2.8% Amman 79,740 +3.7% 6,121 +2,5% Antalya 203,674 +12.5% 7,411 +19.6% Ankara 90,239 -17.8% 6,474 -18.3% Izmir 77,552 -6.7% 5,533 -8.2% Bodrum 28,189 +4.7% 542 -10.3% Gazipaşa Alanya 7,331 -6.7% 264 +1.9% Medina 60,604 -0.1% 5,039 +3.5% Tunisia 18,951 +17.0% 507 -18.6% Georgia 42,132 -4.5% 2,536 -19.4% Macedonia 21,800 +10.4% 1,585 +12.1% Zagreb 45,061 +3.1% 3,351 +9.5% Total TAV Airports (excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1) 595,533 +0.4% 33,242 -2.6% Istanbul Atatürk (2) 111,975 N/A N/A N/A Total TAV Airports (1) 707,508 -32.0% 33,242 -52.4%

Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since January 1st 2018. See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

Geographic split

Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) 2019

% change 2019/2018 Share of total traffic Dec. 2019

% change 2019/2018 Share of total traffic France -0.3% 15.0% -2.6% 15.3% Europe +2.5% 43.8% -0.7% 41.1% Other International

Of which +3.7% 41.3% +0.8% 43.6% Africa +1.5% 11.3% -5.2% 11.9% North America +7.3% 10.9% +4.1% 10.4% Latin America +6.1% 3.1% -0.4% 3.6% Middle-East +1.4% 5.2% +4.7% 5.5% Asia-Pacific +1.1% 6.4% -1.6% 6.8% French Overseas Territories +5.5% 4.4% +9.6% 5.5% Total Paris Aéroport +2.5% 100 % -0.3% 100 %





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) 2019 % change 2019/2018 Dec. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Connecting Passengers(1) 12,251,889 +7.4% 997,080 +0.2% Connecting rate +22.7% +1.0 pt 24.3% +0.2 pt Seat load factor 86.5% 0.9 pt 84.8% 2.3 pt

(1) Departing passengers

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 1 74 25 70 64 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2018, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 105 million passengers and 2.3 million metric tonnes of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 176 million passengers in airports abroad through its subsidiary ADP International. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2018, group revenue stood at €4,478 million and net income at €610 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

Attachment