14 January 2020
Aéroports de Paris SA
Traffic at Paris Aéroport up by 2.5% in 2019,
at 108 million passengers
2019 full year traffic
Paris Aéroport handled a total of 108 million passengers in 2019, an increase of 2.5% compared to the previous year. Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport welcomed 76.2 million passengers (+5.4%) and Paris-Orly Airport 31.9 million (-3.8%). Traffic increased by 4.8% over the 1st half of the year and by 0.5% over the 2nd half. The decrease of Paris-Orly traffic is notably due to the closure for works of Orly's main runway (closed on July 28th and reopened since December 2nd), as well as the effects of the bankruptcy of the airline Aigle Azur, which ceased its activities as from the evening of Friday, September 6.
Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 32.6% in 2019 to 105.2 million passengers(1). As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(2). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic has increased by 1.3%(1). Passenger traffic at Santiago, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, have risen by 5.7% in 2019, with 24.6 million passengers welcomed in 2019. Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, has increased by 5.9% in 2019 to 8.9 million passengers.
Traffic in December 2019
In December 2019, Paris Aéroport's traffic was impacted by the social movements and welcomed 8.1 million passengers, a decrease of 0.3% compared to December 2018. 5.8 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport (+2.9%) and 2.3 million through Paris-Orly airport (-7.5%).
Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 55.1% in December 2019. Passenger traffic at Santiago, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, have fallen by -1.9% in December 2019. Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 4.7% in December 2019 to 0.7 million passengers.
|Passengers
|2019
| % change
2019/2018
|December 2019
| % change
2019/2018
|Paris-CDG
|76,150,007
|+5.4%
|5,784,144
|+2.9%
|Paris-Orly
|31,853,049
|-3.8%
|2,315,238
|-7.5%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|108,003,056
|+2.5%
|8,099,382
|-0.3%
|Santiago
|24,645,705
|+5.7%
|2,136,141
|-1.9%
|Amman
|8,924,080
|+5.9%
|659,591
|+4.7%
|Antalya
|35,714,206
|+12.6%
|876,877
|+3.4%
|Ankara
|13,692,954
|-18.2%
|973,389
|-16.0%
|Izmir
|12,385,329
|-7.6%
|847,416
|-8.3%
|Bodrum
|4,344,767
|+4.0%
|82,068
|-6.7%
|Gazipaşa Alanya
|1,102,308
|-8.3%
|30,537
|-1.3%
|Medinah
|8,383,973
|+2.9%
|754,443
|+8.4%
|Tunisia
|3,040,723
|+22.1%
|60,223
|-17.1%
|Georgia
|4,309,768
|-2.1%
|247,558
|-11.1%
|Macedonia
|2,677,618
|+14.3%
|196,851
|+15.3%
|Zagreb (3)
|3,435,531
|+3.0%
|231,145
|+7.6%
|Total TAV Airports (excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1)
|89,087,177
|+1.3%
|4,300,507
|-4.1%
|Istanbul Atatürk (2)
|16,072,534
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Total TAV Airports (1)
|105,159,711
|-32.6%
|4,300,507
|-55.1%
|Aircraft Movements
|2019
| % change
2019/2018
|December 2019
| % change
2019/2018
|Paris CDG
|498,175
|+3.6%
|38,365
|-1.5%
|Paris Orly
|218,349
|-4.7%
|15,875
|-9.7%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|716,524
|+0.9%
|54,240
|-4.0%
|Santiago
|157,224
|+3.9%
|13,652
|-2.8%
|Amman
|79,740
|+3.7%
|6,121
|+2,5%
|Antalya
|203,674
|+12.5%
|7,411
|+19.6%
|Ankara
|90,239
|-17.8%
|6,474
|-18.3%
|Izmir
|77,552
|-6.7%
|5,533
|-8.2%
|Bodrum
|28,189
|+4.7%
|542
|-10.3%
|Gazipaşa Alanya
|7,331
|-6.7%
|264
|+1.9%
|Medina
|60,604
|-0.1%
|5,039
|+3.5%
|Tunisia
|18,951
|+17.0%
|507
|-18.6%
|Georgia
|42,132
|-4.5%
|2,536
|-19.4%
|Macedonia
|21,800
|+10.4%
|1,585
|+12.1%
|Zagreb
|45,061
|+3.1%
|3,351
|+9.5%
|Total TAV Airports (excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1)
|595,533
|+0.4%
|33,242
|-2.6%
|Istanbul Atatürk (2)
|111,975
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Total TAV Airports (1)
|707,508
|-32.0%
|33,242
|-52.4%
| Geographic split
Paris Aéroport
(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
| 2019
% change 2019/2018
|Share of total traffic
| Dec. 2019
% change 2019/2018
|Share of total traffic
|France
|-0.3%
|15.0%
|-2.6%
|15.3%
|Europe
|+2.5%
|43.8%
|-0.7%
|41.1%
| Other International
Of which
|+3.7%
|41.3%
|+0.8%
|43.6%
|Africa
|+1.5%
|11.3%
|-5.2%
|11.9%
|North America
|+7.3%
|10.9%
|+4.1%
|10.4%
|Latin America
|+6.1%
|3.1%
|-0.4%
|3.6%
|Middle-East
|+1.4%
|5.2%
|+4.7%
|5.5%
|Asia-Pacific
|+1.1%
|6.4%
|-1.6%
|6.8%
|French Overseas Territories
|+5.5%
|4.4%
|+9.6%
|5.5%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|+2.5%
|100 %
|-0.3%
|100 %
| Paris Aéroport
(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
|2019
|% change 2019/2018
|Dec. 2019
|% change 2019/2018
|Connecting Passengers(1)
|12,251,889
|+7.4%
|997,080
|+0.2%
|Connecting rate
|+22.7%
|+1.0 pt
|24.3%
|+0.2 pt
|Seat load factor
|86.5%
|0.9 pt
|84.8%
|2.3 pt
(1) Departing passengers
