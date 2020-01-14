Octopus AIM VCT plc

14 January 2020

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 13 January 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 102.5 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share and a special dividend of 3.5 pence per share. These will be paid on 17 January 2020, to those shareholders on the register on 20 December 2019.

