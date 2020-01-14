New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coated Paper Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838693/?utm_source=GNW

Product demand is also influenced by the rising impact of media advertising such as newsprints, magazines, brochures, and catalogs. In addition, a trend towards innovative and environmentally friendly packaging has resulted in the advent of bio-degradable packaging solutions that serve as a key market driver.



Paper with coating on one or both sides of clay or polymer is coated paper. The coating may be slender, gloss, matt or high-gloss (coated cast). Commercial printers usually offer a variety of coated and uncoated papers that can be used in printing projects. When used for printing, coated paper produces sharper, brighter images and is more reflective than uncoated paper. Even the dull and matte coated papers that are not very vivid provide a much better printing surface than uncoated papers. Normally, coated papers have coatings on both the sides of the sheet, but the coating can be applied on one side only, such as labeling.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Packaging & Labeling, Printing and Others. Based on type, the market is segmented into Coated Mechanical and Coated Woodfree. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region will witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This growth rate can be attributed to the increased production and consumption of coated paper across the Asian countries. The region is a host of to some of the largest paper-consuming nations, such as India and China, and the consumer range will continue to increase in various industries, boosting the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, The Dow Chemical Company, Stora Enso Oyj, and Oji Holdings Corporation (Mitsui Group) are some of the forerunners in the Coated Paper Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Oji Holdings Corporation (Mitsui Group), Stora Enso Oyj, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Michelman, Inc., Solenis LLC (BASF SE), Imerys S.A., Arjowiggins SAS (Worms & Cie), Minerals Technologies, Inc., Penford Corporation (Ingredion, Inc.), and The Dow Chemical Company.



Recent strategies deployed in Coated Paper Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2019: Stora Enso came into partnership with HS Manufacturing Group (HSMG), a manufacturer of plant-based barrier coatings. The partnership is aimed at developing formed fiber products with the help of HSMG protean technology for use in contact packaging applications. This protean technology barrier coating can be applied in producing cellulose-based paper products.



Sep-2019: Oji Holdings teamed up with Nestle in which Nestle has adopted Oji’s Paper in Thailand for replacing its plastic bag to paper bag. This collaboration helps Oji to expand its business to Thailand.



May-2019: Mineral Technologies announced an agreement with Century Paper & pulp, a division of Century Textiles and Industries Limited for installing 45,000 metric ton per year satellite precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) plant at its paper mill in Lalkuan, District Nainital, India. PCC is a specialty pigment for coating and filling high quality paper



Jul-2018: Mineral Technologies and Shouguang Meilun, a subsidiary of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd. signed agreement for building 150,000 metric ton per year satellite precipitated calcium carbonate (“PCC”) plant at its paper mill in Shouguang, Shandong Province, China. This helps in expanding its footprints to China and the facility would be operated by the newly created joint venture with Chenming Paper in China.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Oct-2019: Nippon Paper signed a definitive agreement to acquire Orora’s packaging business in New Zealand and Australia. The acquisition includes fibre converting, cartons, B9 Paper Mill, specialty packaging, bags, functional coatings and Orora WRS packaging distribution operations. With the acquisition, Nippon enters integrated corrugated paperboard manufacturing business in Oceania region.



Mar-2018: Solenis completed the acquisition of Topchim NV, a leading ecological coating company for cardboard, paper, and packaging converting business. The acquisition helps Solenis in expanding its business in pulp and paper market.



Geographical Expansions:



Jan-2019: Michelman expanded its reach to China by opening a new sustainability center. The expansion is aimed at expanding sustainable solutions and collaborations; this center incorporates technical expertise, dedicated space, and technology for promoting collaborative innovation between customers, partners, service providers, and suppliers of multiple industries.



Jan-2018: Michelman opened a new innovation center in Mumbai, India for expanding its geographical footprint to India. The center allows all the members of packaging value chain to participate in production and design of sustainable packaging. The center also allows the customers to efficiently evaluating prototype innovative packaging structures, new technologies, quickly commercializing superior packaging, and test improved coating formulations.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2019: Dow unveiled OPULUX HGT, a new optical finishing for polyethylene (PE)-based packaging for addressing converters and brand owners in addressing recyclability targets. OPULUX HGT helps in the replacement of PE/PET or PE/BOPP laminated packaging structures with PE/PET or PE/BOPP laminated packaging structures, which offers high chemical and thermal resistance and offers excellent optics.



May-2019: Stora Enso introduced Cupforma Natura Solo, a renewable paperboard for paper cups. The material is suitable for cold and hot drinking cups and this has been produced without the traditional plastic coating layer.



Mar-2019: Nippon Paper launched SHIELDPLUS series, a paper based materials with barrier properties. SHIELDPLUS was created by providing paper made from renewable sources of wood with a barrier coating layer based on water based coating technology for papermaking.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Packaging & Labelling



• Printing



• Others



By Type



• Coated Mechanical



• Coated Woodfree



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Oji Holdings Corporation (Mitsui Group)



• Stora Enso Oyj



• Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.



• Michelman, Inc.



• Solenis LLC (BASF SE)



• Imerys S.A.



• Arjowiggins SAS (Worms & Cie)



• Minerals Technologies, Inc.



• Penford Corporation (Ingredion, Inc.)



• The Dow Chemical Company



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838693/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001