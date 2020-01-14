New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chestnuts Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838775/?utm_source=GNW

Our study also finds the sales of chestnuts in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the Asiatic chestnut species segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high export volume of Asiatic chestnut species from China will play a significant role in the Asiatic chestnut species segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global chestnuts market report looks at factors such as health benefits of chestnuts, growing popularity of organic chestnuts, and increasing availability of chestnuts through online channels. However, availability of substitutes, high cost of chestnuts, and increasing risk from pests and diseases may hamper the growth of the chestnuts industry over the forecast period.



Global Chestnuts Market: Overview

Health benefits of chestnuts

Chestnuts comprise several nutrients such as vitamin C, B1, B2, B6; folic acid, manganese, copper, and magnesium, which provide health benefits to the human body on consumption. Chestnuts are rich in dietary fiber, which improves the digestion process. Also, this dietary fiber can alleviate constipation and stabilize blood sugar level. Antioxidant properties of chestnuts help in neutralizing harmful free radicals in the body, which prevents body cell damages and chronic diseases. Also, the antioxidant content in chestnuts helps in reducing inflammation in the body and improves heart health. Chestnuts are a useful source of potassium, which is a vital mineral that helps in decreasing risk factors associated with heart diseases. These health benefits of chestnuts will lead to the expansion of the global chestnuts market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Increased use of chestnuts in confectionery

Chestnuts are nutritionally-rich natural products that are high in several proteins, minerals, vitamins, essential fibers, and fatty acids. Processed chestnut products, such as powdered or pureed chestnuts, are found in distinct flavors such as sweet and savory taste, sweetened, and unsweetened. Due to these properties, chestnuts have a variety of applications in confectionery, where they are used as healthy ingredients to attract consumers. The inclusion of processed chestnuts for applications in confectioneries helps vendors to offer their products under the premium category. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global chestnuts market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chestnuts manufacturers, that include Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Chengde Shenli Food Co. Ltd., Chestnut Growers Inc., E. & A. Potamianou Inc., Planet Green Holdings Corp., Qinhuangdao Yanshan Chestnut Co. Ltd., SAMRIO?LU Group of Companies, Shandong Maria Food Co. Ltd., Shandong Zhifeng Foodstuffs Co. Ltd., and V. Besana Spa.

Also, the chestnuts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

