Our study also finds the sales of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the veno-venous and arterio-venous segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing cases of lung transplants will play a significant role in the veno-venous and arterio-venous segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market report looks at factors such as increasing incidence of respiratory and heart failure, rising number of new product launches, and growing number of transplant procedures. However, high costs associated with cardiac and respiratory procedures, complications related to ECMO procedures, and frequent product recalls may hamper the growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines industry over the forecast period.



Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of respiratory and heart failure

Respiratory diseases such as COPD, ARDS, and pulmonary embolism affect a large number of people across the world every year. The rising prevalence of these diseases can be attributed to factors such as respiratory infections, smoking, and air pollution. Similarly, the prevalence of CVDs and other heart diseases such as ischemic heart disease, coronary heart disease, and myocardial infarctions has significantly increased over recent years. These factors have increased the number of emergency department visits, which has necessitated the need for immediate treatment. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines are majorly used for reducing the chances of cardiac failure in people with CVDs. They are also used by healthcare professionals to help patients at the risk of sudden respiratory failure. Therefore, the increasing incidences of respiratory and heart failures will lead to the expansion of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Technological advances

The growing number of technological innovations has enabled a paradigm shift in the cost as well as the manageability of medical equipment. The launch of wearable devices has made patient monitoring much simpler and more cost-effective and has contributed to better patient adherence to health monitoring. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines are majorly used in hospitals, clinics, and ASCs as a life-support device. They are majorly used by healthcare professionals during certain medical emergencies and surgical procedures. Technologically advanced and innovative devices are majorly used by clinicians for patients suffering from certain chronic conditions where support for the heart and lung is required. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines manufacturers, that include ALung Technologies Inc., Eurosets Srl, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., NIPRO Corp., OriGen Biomedical Inc., and Terumo Corp.

Also, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

