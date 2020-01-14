New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military GNSS Devices Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838773/?utm_source=GNW

In 2019, the airborne segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the wide application of GNSS devices in military aircraft and the increasing adoption of UAVs by armed forces will play a significant role in the airborne segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global military GNSS devices market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for unmanned platforms, rising investments in satellite navigation programs, and innovations in navigation and positioning devices. However, technological limitations and other vulnerabilities, development of alternate technologies, and cybersecurity threats may hamper the growth of the military GNSS devices industry over the forecast period.



Global Military GNSS Devices Market: Overview

Innovations in navigation and positioning devices

Automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B), satellite-based surveillance technology is gaining traction in the market as it provides aircraft pilots graphical weather information. ADS-B-capable aircraft uses an ordinary GNSS such as IRNSS, BeiDou, Galileo, or GPS. This helps in relaying the position of the aircraft and additional information to ACT centers in real-time. Such innovations in navigation and positioning devices will lead to the expansion of the global military GNSS devices market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Growing focus on NCW

NCW refers to a mode of warfare that ensures superiority over adversaries by effectively linking or networking warfighting assets. NCW requires the integration of sensors, communication networks, command centers, and associated platforms to achieve situational awareness and synchronization between sensors and responders in a fast-paced environment. The advent of NCW is reducing the cycle time of information gathering, analysis, and decision making. Network-centric operations rely on computer equipment and networked communications technology to enable shared awareness about the battlespace for forces. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global military GNSS devices market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military GNSS devices manufacturers, that include BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Co., Safran SA, Thales Group, Trimble Inc., and United Technologies Corp.

Also, the military GNSS devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

