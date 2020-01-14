New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Impact of IIoT in the Global Water & Wastewater Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835597/?utm_source=GNW

Digitalization through Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) based smart solutions has emerged as the key solution to tackle various challenges posed by the above factors.



Digital transformation (DT) includes the installation and implementation of the following products/solutions: Smart design & engineering, Data collection through IIoT sensors, Smart communication network, Data analytics and Data intelligence.All these are effectively combined to create a smart water grid.



Smart analytics platforms are now increasingly being adopted by W&WW utilities for their ability to improve efficiency, comply with regulations, positively impact customer value & service, and improve sustainability of the infrastructure.Circular economy has now become a more achievable goal through IIoT-based DT.



Water utilities are now exploring new business models such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) which have faster return on investment (ROI) and allow for an even placement of investment risks which in turn eases the burden on customers.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835597/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001