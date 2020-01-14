ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI), a leading provider of enterprise information technology (IT) solutions and services to the federal government, has been awarded a $250 million contract to support the U.S. Department of State (DoS) Bureau of Medical Services (MED). Under this new Single Award, Indefinite Delivery / Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, PSI, as the major subcontractor to MicroHealth, will support MED in their mission to maintain health records for all eligible U.S. Government employees overseas.



The scope of work includes managing the receipt, processing, archival, retrieval and transmission of Protected Health Information (PHI) and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) created in the course of patient care.

The initial award came with three task orders: (1) to complete an Electronic Health Record (EHR) roadmap and provide EHR recommendations to DoS MED; (2) To provide physical records management; and (3) to provide ongoing support for information technology (IT) systems management, operations, and maintenance activities. Future task order requirements may include Enterprise Development; Operations and Maintenance; Data Management and Governance; Enterprise Application Integration; Project Management Services; IT Security, and Compliance Application Training Support.

"As our first opportunity to support the DoS, the MicroHealth/PSI Team is extremely honored to support their crucial mission to manage a worldwide health care network that provides medical services to their employees and families serving abroad,” said Terry Lin, Chief Executive Officer. "This marks another significant milestone for PSI as we look forward to a new decade of leveraging our IT talents to help safeguard and advance the vital missions and IT assets of our clients.”

About Planned Systems International, Inc.

Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2011, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health Solutions, IT and Consulting Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Defense and National Security Solutions. PSI has a stellar record of past performance and award-winning experience, and our core capabilities include: System Integration & Modernization; Cyber Security & IA; DevSecOps; Environmental Remediation; Data Analytics; Clinical Support & Human Performance; Cloud Advisory Services; Modeling & Simulation; Enterprise Testing & IV&V; IC/C4ISR; and NextGen Technologies.



PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry's most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other Government clients.



