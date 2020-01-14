SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on its recent analysis of Global Direct-to-Consumer Microbiome Testing companies, Frost & Sullivan today announces Viome as a 2019 Company of the Year. Viome empowers consumers with unparalleled insight about their unique gut microbiome in order to take control of their health. Powered by technology developed at the world-renowned Los Alamos National Laboratory, Viome’s Gut Intelligence™ Test is the only direct-to-consumer gut microbiome test on the market to harness metatranscriptomic technology and advanced AI algorithms that deliver precise, actionable nutritional recommendations unique to each individual. It is also the most user-friendly test on the market, as all test results and dietary recommendations come with detailed explanations that are seamlessly delivered via the Viome app on a mobile device, making them uniquely easy to put into action.



Viome is the most advanced company in the world to offer CLIA-certified stool RNA sequencing technology and exclusively tests in CLIA labs in the US. It is also the only company in the industry to offer a gut microbiome test that measures both microbial activity and biochemical functions – made possible by its affordable, robust and automated RNA sequencing technology.

“Viome is the only company which is currently able to identify and quantify the gut microbiota to examine what these live organisms are producing and present the consumer with personalized diet and nutrition advice,” said Unmesh Lal, Principal Analyst in Transformational Health. “Additionally, their AI platform was developed in line with high-quality peer-reviewed scientific literature, expert knowledge from Viome’s scientists, biological testing, and customer feedback.”

Viome’s peer-reviewed Viomega method for metatranscriptomics is unique in the direct-to-consumer microbiome landscape. Unlike competitors’ DNA-based 16S or metagenomic sequencing, it enables inexpensive, high-resolution, strain-level detection of all living organisms in the gut, as well as their activity. Sorting through mountains of data quickly, Viome’s patented AI system Vie, also predicts customers’ glucose responses to individual foods and looks for correlations among microorganisms and their functions, ultimately delivering the industry’s most comprehensive and personalized nutritional recommendations on the market.

Viome expects to achieve its goal of helping a million customers in the near future after quadrupling its quarter-over-quarter volume in 2019 to become the industry’s fastest-growing personalized medicine company with its at-home gut microbiome test. As part of its larger mission to promote preventative healthcare and eradicate chronic diseases, most of which originate in the gut, the company continues to reduce the cost of its Gut Intelligence Test for consumers.

"We believe that being recognized as one of Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Companies of the Year validates the technological advancements and company growth we’ve seen at Viome this year,” said Naveen Jain, founder and CEO of Viome. “Our goal is to constantly improve and innovate our technology so we can continue to empower individuals to take control of their own health with deep insights and actionable personalized dietary recommendations to help make chronic diseases truly a matter of choice and not a matter of bad luck.”

Frost & Sullivan applauds Viome’s pioneering work in direct-to-consumer microbiome research and technology, and awards its commitment to improving the health and wellness of its customers. With its strong overall performance, visionary leadership, and consistent commitment to benefitting customers through high-quality microbiome testing services, Viome has earned Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Company of the Year Award in the global direct-to-consumer microbiome testing industry.

Viome is improving people's health through personalized nutrition based on individual biology. The company combines advanced technology developed at the Los Alamos National Lab with its intelligent therapeutics platform to analyze gene expression and deliver personalized nutrition recommendations.

