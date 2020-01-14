CIC Market Solutions

    
 COMPAGNIE LEBON 
    
 Date d'arrêté:31/12/2019 
 ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF 
    
    
 Actions du capital1,173,000 
 Droits de vote théoriques (1)2,131,079 
    
 Actions privées de droits de vote  
 Autodétention au nominatif (2)31,379 
 Autodétention au porteur * (3)0 
 Autres * (4)0 
 * à compléter par la société  
    
 Droits de vote exerçables*2,099,700 
 *= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]  
    
 Pour information :  
 Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs2,362 
    



