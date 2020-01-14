New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ultrasound Market is forecasted to reach USD 10.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increase in the prevalence of chronic disease across the globe, coupled with rising population, has increased the demand for ultrasound market. The growing geriatric population is prone to diseases and fractures that affect the growth of the market positively.
The growing incidence of chronic diseases is increasing rapidly all across the globe. The prevalence of cancer has become a major concern for the healthcare sectors in the world. The demand for ultrasound imaging is expected to rise owing to high demand for early detection of diseases and minimization of the cost of treatments.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2337
The government in Europe are focusing on supporting and promoting industrial research. It has provided several tax incentives to establish R&D units, with high technologically advanced ultrasound facilities. Increasing investment by the European government in its healthcare sector and goal to develop non-invasive and safe technologies to promote therapies of diseases, injuries, and other abnormalities are propelling the demand in the region.
In March 2018, GE Healthcare and Trice Imaging expanded their partnership for software enhancements and developments to be made for GE’s LOGIQ E10 ultrasound system. The Tricefy system has been built into GE’s OB/GYN ultrasound system since 2016.
Further key findings from the report suggest
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ultrasound-market
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ultrasound Market on the basis of technology, type, applications, end-users, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2337
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Browse more similar reports on Diagnostics category by Reports And Data
Positron Emission Tomography Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/positron-emission-tomography-market
Anatomical Models Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anatomical-models-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: