ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Those hitting the gym on account of their New Year’s resolutions are likely reaping the benefits, including improved overall health and mood. However, gymgoers may also find that their skin is breaking out more than usual, putting a damper on that post-workout glow. According to dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology, working out can cause excessive sweating, as well as a buildup of oil, dirt and bacteria on your skin — all of which can lead to acne. Despite this, people don’t have to quit exercising in order to see clearer skin. The key, say dermatologists, is to maintain proper hygiene before, during and after your workouts.
“While exercise itself doesn’t cause acne, the skin care habits you maintain around your workouts can significantly impact your skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand, MD, FAAD. “Since germs thrive at the gym, it’s important to maintain good hygiene while working out to prevent clogged pores and the spread of harmful bacteria.”
To help prevent acne caused by working out, Dr. Houshmand recommends the following tips:
“Keep in mind that acne can have many causes, including genetics, hormones, stress and medications,” says Dr. Houshmand. “If you still have acne after following these tips, talk to a board-certified dermatologist, as there may be a different cause.”
These tips are demonstrated in “How to Prevent Acne Caused By Your Workout,” a video posted to the AAD website and YouTube channel. This video is part of the AAD’s “Video of the Month” series, which offers tips people can use to properly care for their skin, hair and nails.
