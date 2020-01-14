Orlando FL, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., the leader in HOA and condominium association management, is proud to announce the promotion of Kristan Ward as Manager of the Nashville TN Division.

Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry says, “We are delighted to have Kristan heading up our Nashville office. She will help us to play a larger role in managing new communities being developed in Williamson County, Nashville East, and the Bellevue area as well as established associations.”

“In the two years Kristan Ward has been with Sentry, we have all been impressed with her in-depth knowledge of association management and her focus on customer service,” added Michael Dale, Senior Vice President of the Region that includes the Nashville office. “We believe she will bring the office to an increased level of effectiveness with the HOAs and condominium boards that we serve.”

Mrs. Ward has her CMCA® and AMS® designations from the Communities Management Institute, the national organization that sets professional standards for the association management industry. With thirteen years of community management experience, she has managed amenity-rich associations with large on-site staff as well as handling a portfolio of HOAs concentrating on budgeting, vendor management and enforcement of governing documents. Most recently, Kristan has been responsible for training processes and leadership development across nearly 40 Sentry offices.

“I have been fortunate to have worked with different types and sizes of homeowner associations and condominiums,” observed Kristan. “My diversity of experience and knowledge helps me in supporting the needs of the Boards of Directors of the communities we are privileged to manage.”

Sentry’s Nashville office operates in Davidson, Williamson, Robertson, Rutherford, and Wilson counties. Some of the largest cities where Sentry manages communities include Bellevue, Brentwood, Donelson, Fairview, Franklin, Hermitage, Lenoir City, Madison, Mount Juliet, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Sevierville, Smyrna, and Spring Hill. The office opened in 1974.

The Nashville Sentry Management office is located at 214 Centerview Drive, Suite 205, Brentwood, TN 37027. The phone is 615-269-7016 and the web address is https://Nashville.Sentrymgt.com.

Sentry Management is a community management leader serving homeowner associations, HOAs, and condominiums. We are agents for all community types including condos, townhomes, mid-rise and high-rise buildings, single-family homes, and large master-planned communities. Sentry has achieved Accredited Management Organization status for our high operating and financial standards. We are also accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. Each office has deep expertise, professional processes and uses advanced technology to serve communities in the states of Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Attachment

Paul Queen Sentry Management Inc. 407-788-6700 marketing@sentrymgt.com