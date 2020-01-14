Miami, Florida, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US has its share of social issues that require legal intervention. Citizens depend on lawyers to help them get justice for their grievances. This can be a long and arduous process so finding a competent and trusted ally is essential. A few advocates have made it their life's mission to fight injustice, ensure equal treatment, and protect the vulnerable. Their common concerns include discrimination, consumer protection, disabilities, and collection harassment.



Discrimination

Everyone needs to work in order to survive. Individuals try to gain employment in order to provide for themselves and their families. However, some have a hard time getting a job or a promotion due to discrimination in the workplace. Others are suffering from adverse treatment or wrongful termination. Nobody should be subjected to such treatment just because of their race, gender, ethnicity, and another dubious basis. Lawyers can assist their clients in fighting for fair employment practices.





Consumer Protection

Manufacturers have the duty to provide consumers with products that are safe to use. If there are any dangers, then they must provide sufficient warnings. Store owners should also see to it that their merchandise is not damaged or expired. People have the right to sue if they get sick or injured because of a product. Consumers can also seek protection against lending fraud. If you are a victim of predatory and unethical lending practices, then consult with a lawyer to see what can be done.





Americans with Disabilities

Disabled workers deserve fair treatment. This is enforceable by law thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Businesses with 15 or more employees are required to provide disabled applicants and workers with reasonable accommodations such as wheelchair ramps, service animals, and screen reader software. Hiring and promotion should not be affected by the disability as long as the essential qualifications are met. Compensation and benefits should not be less than those received by other workers. Medical information must also be kept private.





Collection Harassment

Debt collectors tend to get aggressive when trying to collect debts. This can put enormous strain on the borrowers who may have difficulties in honoring their financial obligations. Although lenders have the right to collect payments, they cannot resort to illegal and abusive practices to reach their goals. They cannot threaten with violence, make false statements, use deception, or collect unauthorized fees. When the line is crossed, lawyers can step in to defend the debtors. They can make the harassment stop with a court order. The tables can turn as debtors sue for damages including lost wages and emotional distress.





About Legal Justice Advocates

Most people shy away from legal issues and try to lead peaceful lives. However, sometimes you need to fight back to protect yourself and your loved ones. Legal Justice Advocates is a law firm with an enviable reputation in Washington D.C. and the rest of the United States. The team is composed of legal eagles who are determined to stop injustice wherever it lurks. With over 40 years of combined experience, they have the competence, skills, and real-life knowledge to protect their clients' rights.



The firm handles cases across the country. They have an excellent understanding of applicable local and federal laws. They study the various agencies, courts, judges, and lawyers in their client's region to prepare for every case. The client's needs always come first. Every question is answered and every fear and assuaged to relieve emotional stress. Clients get all of the information they need to make good decisions.

If you would like to work with innovative thinkers who are passionate about delivering justice, then look no further. Legal Justice Advocates is the ally that you have been searching for. They will fight with you to protect your rights and obtain the compensation you deserve. Get a free initial consultation by calling them at (202) 803-4708.

