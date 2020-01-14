ST. LOUIS, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during second quarter of fiscal 2020:

February 11: Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference 2020 San Francisco, CA Investor meetings only Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president of Media, Network and Technology & Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations March 4: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference San Francisco, CA 1:30 pm PT Fireside Chat (webcast to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com) + investor meetings Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer and chief operating officer & Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

Contacts:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328

E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

Linda Horiuchi

Head of Public Relations

Amdocs

Tel: +1 (646) 581-2568

E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com