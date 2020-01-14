DENVER, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the “Company” or “CPH”), a leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Summary

Revenue increased 25% to $84.0 million as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Gross margin increased 340 basis points to 46.3% as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $0.1 million or $0.00 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 33% to $29.6 million with Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 increasing 260 basis points to 35.2% as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.

increased 33% to $29.6 million with Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 260 basis points to 35.2% as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. Net debt1 decreased $15.9 million from $434.1 million as of July 31, 2019 to $418.2 million as of October 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Summary

Revenue increased 16% to $283.0 million as compared to fiscal year 2018.

Gross margin was up 60 basis points to 44.3% as compared to fiscal year 2018.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $34.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 21% to $95.5 million with Adjusted EBITDA margin1 increasing 120 basis points to 33.8% as compared to fiscal year 2018.

Management Commentary

“We ended the year on a strong note, with 25% revenue growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 translating to a 33% increase in Adjusted EBITDA,” said Bruce Young, CEO of CPH. “These results were driven by our margin-enhancing acquisition of Capital Pumping in May 2019, broad end-market strength in the U.S. and accelerated growth in Eco-Pan. We also continued to gain efficiencies in our supply chain while realizing the expected synergies from the Capital Pumping acquisition.

“These results were achieved despite roughly 40% of our U.S. operations being shut down in the final week of the quarter due to a severe, early winter storm that delivered snow and rain from Idaho to Texas. While we estimate the Q4 2019 revenue impact from this event was approximately $1.5 million, we expect the delayed work will be re-captured in early fiscal 2020.

“As we look to the next fiscal year, we believe our positive momentum will continue. While we remain cautious in our U.K. outlook, expecting concrete pumping in the region to be somewhat flat in fiscal 2020, we expect U.S. construction activity to remain robust, particularly in our commercial and infrastructure projects, which accounted for nearly 70% of our total revenue in fiscal 2019. Combining this with our pricing initiatives, margin-enhancing opportunities from Eco-Pan and Capital Pumping, as well as overall economies of scale, we believe we are well-positioned for success and shareholder value creation in fiscal 2020.”

_____________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Net debt is also a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of the definition of these measures and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and net debt to their most comparable GAAP measure.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter increased 25% to $84.0 million compared to $67.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely attributable to the acquisition of Capital Pumping, coupled with growth in many of the Company’s existing core markets. This increase was offset by the effect of inclement weather on our U.S. operations at the end of the quarter. On a pro forma basis, which includes the results of recent acquisitions both pre- and post-transaction, revenue increased 5% over the previous year. Adjusting the pro forma revenue for a constant currency exchange rate, revenue increased 6% in the fourth quarter as compared to the prior year.

Gross profit in the fourth fiscal quarter increased 34% to $38.8 million compared to $28.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin increased 340 basis points to 46.3% compared to 42.9% in the year-ago quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to the post-acquisition contribution from Capital Pumping, more favorable fuel pricing and better procurement costs. This was partially offset by the step-up in depreciation related to the business combination with Industrea Acquisition Corp. in December 2018 (the “Business Combination”), as depreciation expense related to pumping equipment is included in the Company’s cost of operations.

General and administrative expenses in the fourth fiscal quarter were $28.2 million compared to $15.9 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percent of revenue, general and administrative expenses were 33.6% compared to 23.6% in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to a $7.9 million increase in amortization expense primarily due to the Business Combination. The remainder of the increase was largely attributable to stock-based compensation and headcount growth, the latter being a combination of (1) new team members added to assist with our public company requirements and (2) the continuing employment of Capital Pumping team members who moved over from the Capital acquisition. General and administrative expenses as a percent of revenue excluding amortization of intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense would have been 19.6% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019 compared to 20.4% in the same year-ago quarter.

Net income attributable to common shareholders in the fourth fiscal quarter was $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA1 in the fourth fiscal quarter increased 33% to $29.6 million compared to $22.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 220 basis points to 35.2% compared to 33.0% in the year-ago quarter. The increase in revenue, combined with a 340 basis point increase in gross margin, were the primary factors responsible for the strong growth in Adjusted EBITDA.



As of October 31, 2019, the Company had $7.5 million of cash, $425.7 million of total outstanding debt and $29.2 million of available borrowing capacity under its ABL Credit Agreement.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenue in fiscal year 2019 increased 16% to $283.0 million compared to $243.2 million in fiscal year 2018. The increase was largely attributable to the acquisition of Capital Pumping. On a pro forma basis, which includes the results of recent acquisitions both pre- and post-transaction, revenue increased 3% over the previous year. Adjusting the pro forma revenue for a constant currency exchange rate, revenue increased 4% in fiscal year 2019 as compared to the prior year.

Gross profit in fiscal year 2019 increased 18% to $125.4 million compared to $106.3 million in fiscal year 2018. Gross margin increased 60 basis points to 44.3% compared to 43.7% in fiscal year 2018, primarily due to the contribution from Capital Pumping, more favorable fuel pricing and improved procurement costs.

General and administrative expenses in fiscal year 2019 were $96.9 million compared to $58.8 million in fiscal year 2018. As a percent of revenue, general and administrative expenses were 34.2% compared to 23.6% in fiscal year 2018. The increase was largely due to a $25.1 million increase in amortization expense primarily related to the Business Combination, higher stock-based compensation of $3.3 million, and the addition of Capital Pumping personnel. In addition, the Company incurred a $4.1 million increase in legal, accounting and director-related costs due to being a public company, with approximately $1.6 million of these costs not expected to recur.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders in fiscal year 2019 was $34.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA1 in fiscal year 2019 increased 21% to $95.5 million compared to $79.1 million in fiscal year 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 120 basis points to 33.7% compared to 32.5% in fiscal year 2018. The increase in revenue, combined with a 60-basis point increase in gross margin, were the primary factors responsible for the strong growth in Adjusted EBITDA.

Segment Results

U.S. Concrete Pumping. Revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter increased 35% to $62.1 million compared to $45.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The incremental benefit of the Capital Pumping acquisition, which added additional pumping capacity in Texas, represented $13.4 million of the increase. This segment also had notable improvements in revenue in most markets. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth fiscal quarter increased 48% to $19.4 million compared to $13.1 in the year-ago quarter due to post-acquisition contributions from Capital Pumping, better fuel pricing and procurement costs.

Revenue in fiscal year 2019 increased 24% to $203.7 million compared to $164.3 million in fiscal year 2018. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Capital Pumping, which added approximately $25.2 million, and the continued organic volume expansion in our other U.S. regions. This segment also had notable improvements in Oklahoma where several special projects required placing booms and Idaho where there was an increase in billable hours. Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2019 increased 34% to $62.8 million compared to $46.8 in fiscal year 2018. This was largely due to the acquisition of Capital Pumping, improved gross margin and volume growth across most U.S. markets.

U.K. Operations. Revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter was $13.0 million compared to $13.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline in revenue was largely attributable to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar relative to the British Pound Sterling. Excluding any impact from foreign exchange rates, revenue for this segment was essentially flat due to uncertainties in the U.K. economy attributable to Brexit. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth fiscal quarter decreased 6% to $4.3 million over the previous year primarily due to the currency translation.

Revenue in fiscal year 2019 was $49.2 million compared to $50.4 million in fiscal year 2018. The decline in revenue was largely attributable to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar relative to the British Pound Sterling. Excluding any impact from foreign exchange rates, revenue was up 2% year-over-year due to improved equipment utilization rates. Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2019 decreased by 6% to $15.7 million over fiscal year 2018 primarily due to higher fuel prices and the impact of the strong U.S. dollar.

U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services. Revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter increased 18% to $9.0 million compared to $7.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven primarily by higher volumes. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth fiscal quarter increased 21% to $4.9 million over the year-ago quarter due to higher revenue and greater volume related efficiencies.

Revenue in fiscal year 2019 increased 7% to $30.4 million compared to $28.5 million in fiscal year 2018. The increase was primarily driven by higher volumes. Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2019 increased 7% to $14.2 million compared to fiscal year 2018 due to the higher revenue and improved operating performance.

Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

The Company expects fiscal year 2020 revenue to range between $315 million and $330 million, Adjusted EBITDA1 to range between $110 million and $115 million and has targeted a net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of ~3.5x by the end of the 2020 fiscal year.



About Concrete Pumping Holdings

The Company is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate substantial labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan provides a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of October 31, 2019, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 90 locations across 22 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from 28 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 16 locations in the U.S. and 1 location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com , www.camfaud.co.uk , or www.eco-pan.com .

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or its subsidiaries; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees, and realize the expected benefits from the acquisition of Capital Pumping; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management also uses this non-GAAP financial measure to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, determining incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in quarterly and yearly financial reports prepared for the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating results and in comparing the Company’s financial results with competitors who also present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income calculated in accordance with GAAP plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, transaction expenses, gain (loss) on sale of assets, non-recurring adjustments, management fees and other one-time and non-operational expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not pro forma for acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue for the period presented.

See “Non-GAAP Measures (Adjusted EBITDA)” below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP. With respect to our expectations under “Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook” above, the Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, primarily due to the variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, as not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation is available to the Company without unreasonable efforts. Current and prospective investors should review the Company’s audited annual and unaudited interim financial statements, which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently and therefore this measure may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Net debt is calculated as all amounts outstanding under debt agreements (currently this includes the Company’s term loan and revolving line of credit balances, excluding any offsets for capitalized deferred financing costs) measured in accordance with GAAP less cash. Cash is subtracted from the GAAP measure because it could be used to reduce the Company’s debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt is that it subtracts cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. We believe this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor the Company's leverage and evaluate the Company's consolidated balance sheet. See “Non-GAAP Measures (Net Debt)” below for a reconciliation of net debt to total debt calculated in accordance with GAAP.

As the underlying business and financial results of the Successor and Predecessor entities are expected to be largely consistent, excluding the impact on certain financial statement line items that were impacted by the Business Combination, management has combined the fiscal year 2019 results of the Predecessor and Successor periods for comparability in certain tables below. Accordingly, in addition to presenting our results of operations as reported in our consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP, the tables below present the non-GAAP combined results for the fiscal year 2019.

Presentation of Predecessor and Successor Financial Results

As a result of the Business Combination, the Company is the acquirer for accounting purposes and CPH is the acquiree and accounting predecessor. The Company’s financial statement presentation distinguishes the Company’s presentations into two distinct periods, the period up to the Business Combination closing date (labeled “Predecessor”) and the period including and after that date (labeled “Successor”). The Business Combination was accounted for as a business combination using the acquisition method of accounting, and the Successor financial statements reflect a new basis of accounting that is based on the fair value of the net assets acquired. As a result of the application of the acquisition method of accounting as of the effective time of the Business Combination, the accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements include a black line to distinguish the results for Predecessor and Successor reporting entities shown, as they are presented on a different basis and are therefore, not comparable.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets Successor Predecessor October 31, October 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,473 $ 8,621 Trade receivables, net 45,957 40,118 Inventory 5,254 3,810 Income taxes receivable 697 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,378 3,947 Total current assets 62,759 56,496 Property, plant and equipment, net 307,415 201,915 Intangible assets, net 222,293 36,429 Goodwill 276,088 74,656 Other non-current assets 1,813 - Deferred financing costs 997 648 Total assets $ 871,365 $ 370,144 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Revolving loan $ 23,555 $ 62,987 Term loans, current portion 20,888 - Current portion of capital lease obligations 91 85 Accounts payable 7,408 5,192 Accrued payroll and payroll expenses 9,177 6,705 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,106 18,830 Income taxes payable 1,153 1,152 Deferred consideration 1,708 1,458 Total current liabilities 92,086 96,409 Long term debt, net of discount for deferred financing costs 360,938 173,470 Capital lease obligations, less current portion 477 568 Deferred income taxes 69,049 39,005 Total liabilities 522,550 309,452 Redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 2,342,264 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2018 (liquidation preference of $11,239,060) - 14,672 Zero-dividend convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,450,980 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2019 25,000 - Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 7,576,289 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2018 - 8 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 58,253,220 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2019 6 - Additional paid-in capital 350,489 18,724 Accumulated other comprehensive income (599 ) 584 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (26,081 ) 26,704 Total stockholders' equity 323,815 46,020 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 871,365 $ 370,144







Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements S/P Combined Successor Predecessor (non-GAAP) Predecessor Successor Predecessor (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 6,

2018

through

October 31,

2019 November 1,

2018

through

December 5,

2018 Year Ended

October 31,

2019 Year ended

October 31,

2018 Three months

ended October

31, 2019 Three months

ended October

31, 2018 Revenue $ 258,565 $ 24,396 $ 282,961 $ 243,223 $ 83,952 $ 67,369 Cost of operations 143,512 14,027 157,539 136,876 45,116 38,446 Gross profit 115,053 10,369 125,422 106,347 38,836 28,923 Gross margin 44.5 % 42.5 % 44.3 % 43.7 % 46.3 % 42.9 % General and administrative expenses 91,914 4,936 96,850 58,789 28,221 15,902 Transaction costs 1,521 14,167 15,688 7,590 63 5,070 Income (loss) from operations 21,618 (8,734 ) 12,884 39,968 10,552 7,951 Interest expense, net (34,880 ) (1,644 ) (36,524 ) (21,425 ) (10,127 ) (5,735 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (16,395 ) (16,395 ) - - - Other income, net 47 6 53 55 (12 ) 21 Income (loss) before income taxes (13,215 ) (26,767 ) (39,982 ) 18,598 413 2,237 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,303 ) (4,192 ) (7,495 ) (9,784 ) (188 ) 848 Net (loss) income attributable to Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (9,912 ) (22,575 ) (32,487 ) 28,382 601 1,389 Less preferred shares dividends (1,623 ) (126 ) (1,749 ) (1,428 ) (464 ) (378 ) Less undistributed earnings allocated to preferred shares - - - (6,365 ) - (238 ) Undistributed (loss) income available to common shareholders (11,535 ) $ (22,701 ) $ (34,236 ) $ 20,589 $ 137 $ 773 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 41,445,508 7,576,289 7,576,289 52,497,761 7,576,289 Diluted 41,445,508 7,576,289 8,325,890 55,629,929 8,497,727 Net (loss) income per common share Basic $ (0.28 ) $ (3.00 ) $ 2.72 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (3.00 ) $ 2.47 $ 0.00 $ 0.00





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months

ended

October

31, 2019 Three months

ended October

31, 2018 December 6,

2018 through

October 31,

2019 November 1,

2018 through

December 5,

2018 Year ended

October 31,

2018 Net income (loss) $ 601 $ 1,389 $ (9,912 ) $ (22,575 ) $ 28,382 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 6,154 4,763 20,279 2,060 17,719 Deferred income taxes 537 616 (2,446 ) (4,355 ) (11,106 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,058 457 3,664 152 1,690 Write off deferred debt issuance costs - - - 3,390 - Amortization of debt premium - (93 ) - (11 ) (60 ) Amortization of intangible assets 10,131 2,184 32,366 653 7,904 Stock-based compensation expense 1,633 - 3,619 27 281 Prepayment penalty on early extinguishment of debt - - - 13,004 - (Gain)/loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment (1,031 ) (359 ) (611 ) (166 ) (2,623 ) Accretion of contingent consideration 207 (207 ) 207 - 527 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions): Trade receivables, net (1,515 ) (1,718 ) (5,861 ) 485 (7,469 ) Inventory (323 ) 138 (466 ) (294 ) (707 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,208 667 (1,001 ) (1,283 ) (1,408 ) Income taxes payable, net (1,149 ) (1,244 ) (1,428 ) 203 (381 ) Accounts payable 363 209 (7,303 ) (654 ) (1,832 ) Accrued payroll, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 257 1,963 (8,330 ) 17,280 8,702 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 20,131 8,765 22,777 7,916 39,619 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,036 ) (10,632 ) (35,736 ) (503 ) (31,738 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,527 1,329 3,073 364 3,239 Cash withdrawn from Industrea Trust Account - - 238,474 - - Acquisition of net assets, net of cash acquired - CPH acquisition (2 ) - (449,436 ) - - Acquisition of net assets, net of cash acquired - Capital acquisition - - (129,218 ) - - Acquisition of net assets, net of cash acquired - Other business combinations - - (2,257 ) - (21,000 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (4,511 ) (9,303 ) (375,100 ) (139 ) (49,499 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Premium proceeds on long term debt - 600 - - 600 Proceeds on long term debt - (600 ) 417,000 - 15,000 Payments on long term debt (5,159 ) - (14,906 ) - - Proceeds on revolving loan 61,090 107,244 222,213 4,693 237,195 Payments on revolving loan (69,931 ) (104,502 ) (198,863 ) (20,056 ) (239,588 ) Redemption of common shares - - (231,415 ) - - Payment of debt issuance costs - - (24,929 ) - - Payments on capital lease obligations (22 ) (71 ) (78 ) (7 ) (194 ) Issuance of preferred shares - - 25,000 - - Payment of underwriting fees - - (8,050 ) - - Issuance of common shares - Dec 2018 - - 96,900 - - Issuance of common shares - May 2019 - - 77,387 - - Proceeds on exercise of rollover incentive options - - 1,370 - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (14,022 ) 2,671 361,629 (15,370 ) 13,013 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate on cash 1,346 (921 ) (1,837 ) (70 ) (1,437 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 2,944 1,212 7,469 (7,663 ) 1,696 Cash: Beginning of period 4,529 7,409 4 8,621 6,925 End of period $ 7,473 $ 8,621 $ 7,473 $ 958 $ 8,621







Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Segment Revenue Successor Predecessor Change (in thousands) Three Months

Ended October

31, 2019 Three Months

Ended October

31, 2018 $ % U.S. Concrete Pumping $ 62,062 $ 45,882 $ 16,180 35.3 % U.K. Operations 13,025 13,743 (718 ) -5.2 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 8,973 7,584 1,389 18.3 % Corporate 624 (1,875 ) 2,499 -133.3 % Intersegment (732 ) 2,035 (2,767 ) -136.0 % $ 83,952 $ 67,369 $ 16,583 24.6 % S/P Combined

Successor Predecessor (non-GAAP) Predecessor

Change (in thousands) December 6,

2018 through

October 31,

2019 November 1,

2018

through

December 5,

2018 Year Ended

October 31,

2019 Year ended

October 31,

2018 $ % U.S. Concrete Pumping $ 187,031 $ 16,659 $ 203,690 $ 164,306 $ 39,384 24.0 % U.K. Operations 44,021 5,143 49,164 50,448 (1,284 ) -2.5 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 27,779 2,628 30,407 28,469 1,938 6.8 % Corporate 2,258 242 2,500 - 2,500 0.0 % Intersegment (2,524 ) (276 ) (2,800 ) - (2,800 ) 0.0 % $ 258,565 $ 24,396 $ 282,961 $ 243,223 $ 39,738 16.3 %





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Segment Adjusted EBITDA S/P Combined Successor Predecessor

(non-GAAP) Predecessor

Change (in thousands, except percentages) December 6,

2018 through

October 31,

2019 November 1,

2018

through

December 5,

2018 Year Ended

October 31,

2019 Year ended

October 31,

2018 $ % U.S. Concrete Pumping $ 56,069 $ 6,752 $ 62,821 $ 46,793 $ 16,028 34.3 % U.K. Operations 14,034 1,660 15,694 16,752 (1,058 ) -6.3 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 13,178 999 14,177 13,238 939 7.1 % Corporate 2,625 177 2,802 2,367 435 18.4 % $ 85,906 $ 9,588 $ 95,494 $ 79,150 $ 16,344 20.6 % Successor Predecessor

Change (in thousands, except percentages) Three months

ended

October 31,

2019 Three months

ended

October 31,

2018 $ % U.S. Concrete Pumping $ 19,362 $ 13,052 $ 6,310 48.3 % U.K. Operations 4,328 4,583 (255 ) -5.6 % U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services 4,869 4,021 848 21.1 % Corporate 992 597 395 66.2 % $ 29,551 $ 22,253 $ 7,298 32.8 %





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Performance (dollars in millions) Revenue Adjusted

EBITDA1 Capital

Expenditures Adjusted

EBITDA less

Capital

Expenditures

Q1 2017 $ 46 $ 14 $ 4 $ 9 Q2 2017 $ 51 $ 16 $ 3 $ 13 Q3 2017 $ 55 $ 18 $ 1 $ 18 Q4 2017 $ 60 $ 20 $ 14 $ 6 Q1 2018 $ 53 $ 16 $ 7 $ 9 Q2 2018 $ 56 $ 18 $ 1 $ 17 Q3 2018 $ 66 $ 22 $ 11 $ 11 Q4 2018 $ 68 $ 22 $ 9 $ 13 Q1 2019 $ 58 $ 17 $ 11 $ 6 Q2 2019 $ 62 $ 18 $ 13 $ 5 Q3 2019 $ 79 $ 31 $ 4 $ 27 Q4 2019 $ 84 $ 30 $ 5 $ 25 ¹Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of the definition of this measure and reconciliation of such measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP MEASURES (ADJUSTED EBITDA)

We calculate EBITDA by taking GAAP net income and adding back interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking EBITDA and adding back transaction expenses, other adjustments, management fees and other expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends related to our financial condition and results of operations, as a tool for investors to use in evaluating our ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with competitors who also present similar non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, these measures (1) are used in quarterly and yearly financial reports prepared for management and our board of directors and (2) help management to determine incentive compensation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated under GAAP. This non-GAAP measure excludes certain cash expenses that we are obligated to make. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently or may not calculate it at all, which limits the usefulness of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as comparative measures. Transaction expenses represent expenses for legal, accounting, and other professionals that were engaged in the completion of various acquisitions. Other adjustments include severance expenses, director fees, and other significant non-recurring costs. See also “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Reported EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA Predecessor (dollars in thousands) Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 November 1,

2018

through

December 5,

2018 Consolidated Net income (loss) $ (6,296 ) $ 2,556 $ 3,923 $ 730 $ 17,558 $ 4,610 $ 4,825 $ 1,389 $ (22,575 ) Interest expense, net 6,386 6,095 5,456 4,811 5,087 5,126 5,477 5,735 1,644 Income tax expense (benefit) 646 592 1,822 697 (13,544 ) 1,211 1,701 848 (4,192 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,229 5,919 6,390 8,616 6,110 6,293 6,150 7,070 2,713 EBITDA 6,965 15,162 17,591 14,854 15,211 17,240 18,153 15,042 (22,410 ) Transaction expenses 5,304 - (465 ) (349 ) 8 1,117 1,395 5,070 14,167 Loss on debt extinguishment - 213 279 4,669 - - - - 16,395 Stock based compensation - - - - 93 94 94 - - Other expense (income) (39 ) (32 ) (19 ) (84 ) (12 ) (8 ) (14 ) (21 ) (6 ) Other adjustments 1,172 1,108 1,051 985 1,324 (471 ) 2,674 2,161 1,442 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,402 $ 16,451 $ 18,437 $ 20,075 $ 16,624 $ 17,972 $ 22,302 $ 22,252 $ 9,588 Successor S&P

Combined

(non-GAAP) Successor Predecessor S&P

Combined

(non-GAAP) (dollars in thousands) December 6,

2018

through

October 31,

2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 YTD 2018 YTD 2019 Consolidated Net income (loss) $ (9,912 ) $ (26,205 ) $ (9,645 ) $ 2,762 $ 601 $ 28,382 $ (32,487 ) Interest expense, net 34,880 7,236 9,318 9,843 10,127 21,425 36,524 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,303 ) (6,957 ) 1,572 (1,922 ) (188 ) (9,784 ) (7,495 ) Depreciation and amortization 52,652 11,087 12,132 16,477 15,669 25,623 55,365 EBITDA 74,317 (14,839 ) 13,377 27,160 26,209 65,646 51,907 Transaction expenses 1,521 14,167 1,282 176 63 7,590 15,688 Loss on debt extinguishment - 16,395 - - - - 16,395 Stock based compensation 3,619 - 361 1,625 1,633 281 3,619 Other expense (income) (47 ) (17 ) (20 ) (28 ) 12 (55 ) (53 ) Other adjustments 6,496 1,442 3,234 1,627 1,635 5,688 7,938 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,906 $ 17,148 $ 18,234 $ 30,560 $ 29,552 $ 79,150 $ 95,494





Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Reported EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA S/P Combined Successor Predecessor (non-GAAP) Successor Predecessor (dollars in thousands) December 6,

2018

through

October 31,

2019 November 1,

2018

through

December 5,

2018 Year ended

October 31,

2019 Year ended

October 31,

2018 Three months

ended October

31, 2019 Three months

ended October

1, 2018 Consolidated Net income (loss) $ (9,912 ) $ (22,575 ) $ (32,487 ) $ 28,382 $ 601 $ 1,389 Interest expense, net 34,880 1,644 36,524 21,425 10,127 5,735 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,303 ) (4,192 ) (7,495 ) (9,784 ) (188 ) 848 Depreciation and amortization 52,652 2,713 55,365 25,623 15,668 7,070 EBITDA 74,317 (22,410 ) 51,907 65,646 26,208 15,042 Transaction expenses 1,521 14,167 15,688 7,590 63 5,070 Loss on debt extinguishment - 16,395 16,395 - - - Stock based compensation 3,619 - 3,619 281 1,633 1 Other expense (income) (47 ) (6 ) (53 ) (55 ) 12 (21 ) Other adjustments 6,496 1,442 7,938 5,688 1,635 2,161 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,906 $ 9,588 $ 95,494 $ 79,150 $ 29,551 $ 22,253 U.S. Concrete Pumping Net income (loss) $ (11,031 ) $ (25,252 ) $ (36,283 ) $ 13,955 $ 501 $ (2,738 ) Interest expense, net 32,173 1,154 33,327 17,247 9,415 4,720 Income tax expense (benefit) (6,658 ) (2,102 ) (8,760 ) (11,473 ) (3,244 ) (48 ) Depreciation and amortization 32,245 1,635 33,880 15,237 10,774 4,456 EBITDA 46,729 (24,565 ) 22,164 34,966 17,446 6,390 Transaction expenses 1,521 14,167 15,688 7,590 63 5,070 Loss on debt extinguishment - 16,395 16,395 - - - Stock based compensation 3,619 - 3,619 281 1,633 1 Other expense (income) (45 ) (6 ) (51 ) (55 ) 12 (21 ) Other adjustments 4,245 761 5,006 4,011 208 1,612 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,069 $ 6,752 $ 62,821 $ 46,793 $ 19,362 $ 13,052 U.K. Operations Net income (loss) $ 1,123 $ 158 $ 1,281 $ 3,018 $ 893 $ 1,742 Interest expense, net 2,705 490 3,195 4,173 711 1,014 Income tax expense (benefit) 538 49 587 503 478 (29 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,807 890 9,697 8,060 1,646 2,018 EBITDA 13,173 1,587 14,760 15,754 3,728 4,745 Transaction expenses - - - - - - Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - - - Stock based compensation - - - - - - Other expense (income) - - - - - - Other adjustments 861 73 934 998 600 (162 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,034 $ 1,660 $ 15,694 $ 16,752 $ 4,328 $ 4,583 U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services Net income (loss) $ (1,520 ) $ 2,009 $ 489 $ 9,634 $ (1,455 ) $ 2,277 Interest expense, net 2 - 2 1 1 1 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,485 (1,784 ) 701 846 2,505 538 Depreciation and amortization 10,871 163 11,034 2,078 3,039 533 EBITDA 11,838 388 12,226 12,559 4,090 3,349 Transaction expenses - - - - - - Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - - - Stock based compensation - - - - - - Other expense (income) (2 ) - (2 ) - - - Other adjustments 1,342 611 1,953 679 779 672 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,178 $ 999 $ 14,177 $ 13,238 $ 4,869 $ 4,021 Corporate Net income (loss) $ 1,516 $ 510 $ 2,026 $ 1,775 $ 662 $ 108 Interest expense, net - - - 4 - - Income tax expense (benefit) 332 (355 ) (23 ) 340 73 387 Depreciation and amortization 729 25 754 248 209 63 EBITDA 2,577 180 2,757 2,367 944 558 Transaction expenses - - - - - - Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - - - Stock based compensation - - - - - - Other expense (income) - - - - - - Other adjustments 48 (3 ) 45 - 48 39 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,625 $ 177 $ 2,802 $ 2,367 $ 992 $ 597

NON-GAAP MEASURES (NET DEBT)



Net debt is calculated as all amounts outstanding under debt agreements (currently this includes the Company’s term loan and revolving line of credit balances, excluding any offsets for capitalized deferred financing costs) measured in accordance with GAAP less cash. Cash is subtracted from the GAAP measure because it could be used to reduce the Company’s debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt is that it subtracts cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. We believe this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor the Company's leverage and evaluate the Company's consolidated balance sheet.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Debt (in thousands) October 31,

2019 July 31,

2019 Term loan outstanding 402,094 $ 407,316 Revolving loan draws outstanding 23,555 31,331 Less: Cash (7,473 ) (4,529 ) Net debt 418,176 434,118







