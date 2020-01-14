MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of January, February and March 2020, increasing distributions to common stockholders. The Company also announced its plan to report earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.



Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.12515 cash distribution per common share for each of January, February and March 2020, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 180 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution January 24 January 31 $0.12515 February 19 February 28 $0.12515 March 20 March 31 $0.12515 Total for the Quarter: $0.37545

Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company’s senior common stock (“Senior Common”) for each of January, February and March 2020, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 117 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of: Payment Date Amount January February 7 $0.0875 February March 6 $0.0875 March April 7 $0.0875 Total for the Quarter: $0.2625

Series D Preferred Stock: $0.1458333 cash distribution per share of the Company’s 7.0% Series D Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) for each of January, February and March 2020, payable per Table 3 below. The Series D Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “GOODM.” The Company has paid 44 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series D Preferred Stock. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 3: Summary of Series D Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution January 24 January 31 $0.1458333 February 19 February 28 $0.1458333 March 20 March 31 $0.1458333 Total for the Quarter: $0.4374999

Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company’s 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) for each of January, February and March 2020, payable per Table 4 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “GOODN.” The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 4: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution January 24 January 31 $0.138021 February 19 February 28 $0.138021 March 20 March 31 $0.138021 Total for the Quarter: $0.414063

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the “DRIP”) to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com .

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its earnings results. Please call (888) 734-0328 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 20, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 6039117.

The live audio broadcast of the Company’s conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com . The event will also be archived and available for replay on the Company’s website through April 13, 2020.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com .