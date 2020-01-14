BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) (“Delek Logistics”) today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing fourth quarter 2019 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2019 results is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.



The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekLogistics.com and clicking on the webcasts section of the website. The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available through March 11, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 with the conference ID number 1297317.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET) and review Delek US’ earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Blake Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-1312

Jeb Bachmann, Manager of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-1118

Lenny Raymond, Manager of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-0828

Keith Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations, 615-435-1366

Media/Public Affairs Contact:

Michael P. Ralsky, Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications, 615-435-1407