TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 operational and financial results after the market close February 13, 2020, followed by a conference call and webcast on February 14, 2020, at 9:00 am ET.



FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call Details

Toll Free (North America): 1-800-273-9672 Toronto Local and International: 416-340-2216 Webcast: www.yamana.com

Conference Call Replay

Toll Free (North America): 1-800-408-3053 Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451 Passcode: 5849142

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on February 14, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 6, 2020.



About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

416-815-0220

1-888-809-0925

Email: investor@yamana.com