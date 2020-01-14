LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% from forecast period 2019 to 2026 and expected to reach the market value of over US$ 840.5 Mn by 2026.



In 2018, North America held the major share of the global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid market and the region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The presence of major players in the market such as Abbott, Pfizer, Revlon, and Estée Lauder are supporting the growth. In addition, the presence of advanced technology and the strong foothold of the healthcare industry is propelling the market value. Also, the presence of potential customers for personal care products due to changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits is further supporting the regional market growth. Moreover, The 110th American Cancer Research Association Annual Conference (AACR 2018) presented the research results of various domestic companies where Koguryo Hospital and Bioleaders' team have introduced the phase 2 clinical trial using poly gamma glutamic acid (γ-PGA) in patients with cervical epithelial tumor 1 (CIN 1) associated with PD-1 / PD-L1 tumor expression.

Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid is likely to exhibit promising growth over the forecast timeframe in the healthcare sector owing to its unique characteristics. The increasing usage of γ-PGA in nutrition supplements because they facilitate calcium absorption and can improve osteoporosis conditions. In Medical treatment, it is used as a controlled release drug carrier as well as medical bondage due to its biocompatibility particularly in carrying the drug in cancer and gene therapy.

The Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid market is also expected to experience considerable growth in water and wastewater treatment due to increasing water pollution and rising demand globally for the treatment of the same. γ-PGA possesses a heavy metal absorbent property which helps in the removal of heavy metals and radionuclide from water is pushing the demand in the segment. The γ-PGA is a biopolymer flocculant that is a substitute for polyacrylamide or PAC is wastewater treatment is further accelerating the segment market growth.

Some of the leading competitors are AkzoNobel, Shandong Freda Biotechnology, Spec-Chem Industry, BCR-Bio Component Research, Grant Industrie, Nippon Poly-Glu, Lubon Biology, Zytex, and Freda Biotech. Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid companies have announced mergers and acquisitions to expand their position in the Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid industry. Major players are also moving into new regions or advanced technologies. The major players were involved in adoption of different strategies including mergers and acquisition, partnerships, and new product development.

Some of the key observations regarding Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid industry include:

In 2017, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. has launched low sodium food products which are listed under the Japanese Society of Hypertension containing polyglutamic acid.

A Japanese brand Gold Yumehada is manufactured with all-natural products. The president Igarashi has researched the natural skincare aesthetics and found that the γ-PGA has a triple moisturizing function and based on the report he has invented the first generation of BB cream in 2019.

In 2015, Good Mind Korea has exhibited positive growth as a cosmetic raw material company with specialized technology despite the recession in the cosmetic industry. The CEO of Good Mind Korea, Mr. Song Ki-seok founded the company in 1999 and evolved as a specialized raw materials manufacturer, which includes gamma PGA, pullulan, hydrolite pentylene glycol, natural bisabolo, natural preservative, and nano peptide.

In 2019, Cult Beauty has launched the PGA serum (The Inkey List Polyglutamic Acid) in £12.99. Polyglutamic Acid makes a film on the skin that stops water to evaporate which makes it a preferable choice over others.

Agricultural γ-polyglutamic acid can be produced with the Crude extract of glutamic acid after isoelectric crystallization (CEGA) and chicken manure also Monosodium glutamate waste liquor can be used for the economical production of γ-polyglutamic acid.

The researchers are focused on making potential efforts for the development of nanoparticles based on biodegradable polymer poly-gamma-glutamic acid (γ-PGA) which can be used as a vector for effective and safe cancer therapy. This is possible due to the associated properties of γ-PGA including low toxicity, and biocompatibility with tissue and cells among others.

