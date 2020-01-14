CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw” or, the “Corporation”) announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the resolutions proposed in Shaw’s management proxy circular were adopted.



The detailed results from the annual shareholder meeting are as follows.

1. Election of each of the following fifteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot): Votes For

Votes Withheld # % # % Peter J. Bissonnette 20,125,059 99.98 4,167 0.02 Adrian I. Burns 20,115,059 99.93 14,167 0.07 Christy Clark 20,129,087 >99.99 139 <0.01 Richard R. Green 20,125,159 99.98 4,067 0.02 Gregg Keating 20,119,198 99.95 10,028 0.05 Michael W. O’Brien 20,125,159 99.98 4,067 0.02 Paul K. Pew 20,129,098 >99.99 128 <0.01 Jeffrey C. Royer 20,129,098 >99.99 128 <0.01 Bradley S. Shaw 20,129,098 >99.99 128 <0.01 JR Shaw 20,125,059 99.98 4,167 0.02 Mike Sievert 20,129,198 >99.99 28 <0.01 JC Sparkman 20,115,059 99.93 14,167 0.07 Carl E. Vogel 20,129,098 >99.99 128 <0.01 Sheila C. Weatherill 20,125,087 99.98 4,139 0.02 Willard H. Yuill 20,115,159 99.93 14,067 0.07





2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Corporation (by show of hands – proxy result shown): Votes For

Votes Withheld # % # % 20,088,326 100 - -

