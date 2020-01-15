Manhattan Beach, CA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leapgen, a global digital transformation company shaping the future of work, today announces its 2019 results. Leapgen reports 52% year over year growth for 2019. In the last 12 months, revenue also tripled for LeapNow, the company’s unique subscription model offering on-demand coaching and subject matter expertise. Leapgen credits deep and strategic relationships with enterprises and global solution providers and its prominent position at the bleeding edge of thought leadership and transformation work for its sustained and incredible trajectory of growth. The company enters 2020 with a scaling of business operations functions, key additions to staff, the expansion of LeapNow with executive oversight by Leapgen’s Customer Advisor Kim Heger, and the exciting launch of a new industry podcast.

LEAPGEN HIRES INDUSTRY POWERHOUSE HARRY WEST

Leapgen continues to invest in key talent to fuel its strategic growth, most recently with the hire of industry expert Harry West. West brings more than 20 years of HCM technology experience to Leapgen after leading the Workday and HCM Strategy practices at Knowledge Infusion and Appirio. At Appirio, Harry developed outcome-oriented strategy consulting services to blend digital techniques with Human Capital Management technology to build better experiences for all members of a client’s workforce. These solutions involved a variety of HCM and other cloud solutions plus a rigorous focus on change enablement. Earlier, Harry had a 15-year tenure in Product Management at SAP AG and SAP Labs where he helped launch multiple new SAP Business Suite solutions for managing people and talent. These included SAP's first HR, Payroll and Tax Reporting solutions for North America; global Talent Management, Recruiting and Learning solutions; and BPO offerings for HR outsourcing providers. West is a valuable contributor to the Human Capital Management industry, advising global enterprises on better alignment of mindset, people, process, and technology and providing thought leadership on the future of work and global HCM topics. Recent interviews with West have appeared on BloombergNext, Workday.com, Entrepreneur.com, Huffington Post and in international research publications. He joins Leapgen in a Customer Partner and key leadership role to help expand Leapgen's Strategy and Deployment services.



“I’ve been consulting and advising on the topic of the Future of Work and Workforce 2020 for years now,” says West, “and it feels like companies are either at a place where they’re finally ready to move HR to the cloud, or they’re already in the cloud but seeking a more cutting-edge experience for their employees. What’s missing for a lot of organizations is the concept of how to really operate as a Digital HR organization, going beyond just buying and implementing technology to delivering compelling experiences to the whole workforce. I can’t think of a better place to help clients make that Digital HR reality happen right now than at Leapgen.”

SWEEPING CHANGE REQUIRES A NEW APPROACH

Digital transformation of Human Resources is not about investing in new HR Technology; it’s about helping companies make their HR Technology investments count. Meaningful, sustained transformation occurs when a holistic approach is taken, one that includes Mindset, People, Process, and Technology.



Leapgen’s CEO and co-founder, Jason Averbook, explains the urgent need to learn, understand, and shift our mindset around Workforce 2020: “The future of work is the future of now, and strategic growth organizations are finally putting the workforce front and center. Organizations need to stop thinking technology alone supports the workforce; they need to start thinking digital. If we understand the needs of modern organizations, the evolving expectations of the workforce, and the availability of innovative solutions and techniques to power experiences and drive outcomes, we can better shape an organizational digital strategy that spans our workforce goals and more quickly catch up to the Now of Work.”



Already providing bleeding edge thought leadership and resources through global keynote addresses, private CHRO leadership workshops, and relationships with all global industry events; through interviews and articles in publications like Human Resource Executive, Forbes, and Fast Company; and through robust content, e-guides, research and webinars, Leapgen is doubling down on its commitment to shift the mindset of an entire industry by launching a podcast in January 2020. Averbook and industry veteran Jess Von Bank, Leapgen’s Chief Marketing Officer, together launch Revolution, a new industry podcast. Averbook and Von Bank will explore the opportunities and challenges in fully deploying today’s workforce by hosting guest CEOs, CHROs, technology strategists, futurists, and business transformation leaders on topics ranging from growth mindset, change enablement, transformational leadership, Human Resources, workforce design, and more.



“There’s an urgent need to connect the dots,” says Von Bank. “HR is suddenly tasked with becoming experience designers, technology architects, and data storytellers to the business. Yet we leave all the work to them when it comes to breaking silos for their workforce, stitching together a unified experience, and turning data into value. That’s what I want Revolution to do: collect the dots, connect the dots, and kickstart the work that needs to happen to make work better. We help people work better by making work about people. That’s the revolution.”



LEAPGEN LEADS THE CHARGE INTO A NEW DECADE

Leapgen was founded in 2017 with a bold mission to shape the future of work. Rich in thought leadership, from a deep bench of industry DNA, Leapgen was founded on the values of Love, Energy, Audacity and Proof and remains the only global digital transformation company with a holistic approach to mindset, people, process and technology in designing and delivering modern, frictionless workforce experiences for midsized and large enterprises. Already unique in their application of human-centered design thinking and change management methodology, Leapgen stands alone by meeting customers where they are, either in traditional consulting engagements or in their subscription-based, on-demand coaching model called LeapNow.



The second consultancy of Chief Executive Officer Jason Averbook and co-founded by Mike Brennan, Leapgen provides a range of services to develop an enterprise’s digital HR strategy in support of workforce and HR technology, design frictionless digital workforce experiences, transform HR service delivery, and create antifragile Human Capital Management technology foundations to support meaningful people analytics. Leapgen focuses with equal passion on its vendor strategy, intended to move both enterprises and solution providers toward the future of work on a harmonious track.



For insights about Workforce 2020, better enabling the workforce through digital people strategy, and making your HR technology investments count, register for Leapgen’s January 30 webinar: Buying HR Technology in the New Decade, hosted by Jason Averbook and Harry West.



ABOUT LEAPGEN

Leapgen is a global digital transformation company shaping the future of work. Highly respected as a visionary partner to organizations looking to design and deliver a digital workforce experience that will produce valued outcomes to the business, Leapgen helps enterprise leaders rethink how to better design and deliver workforce services and architect HR technology solutions that meet the expectations of workers and the needs of the business. Contact us to get started.

