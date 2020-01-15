VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies to the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce the Company successfully completed a surveillance audit to maintain its ISO 9001:2015 certification.



Photon Control recently underwent a surveillance audit of its quality management system to ensure the Company is consistently delivering products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. The surveillance audit was conducted by an independent accredited registrar company and concluded that Photon Control demonstrated its ongoing commitment to quality to maintain its registration to the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

“The findings of the ISO 9001:2015 surveillance audit demonstrates Photon Control’s continuous commitment to quality improvement in all of our business processes and products,” said Nigel Hunton, Chief Executive Officer. “As a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies, it is imperative we work to improve our internal processes to meet our commitment to provide the highest quality products and services to our customers."

About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products are used by the world’s largest wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers and end users in the semiconductor and solid-state industries. Photon Control Inc.’s high quality products provide industry leading accuracy, speed and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, has a sales and engineering office in San Jose, California and a sales distribution network across Asia. Photon Control Inc. is listed on TSX, trading under the symbol ‘’PHO.” Additional information about the company can be found at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@photoncontrol.com