David Anderson, LionDesk Founder and CEO, has been named to the 2020 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) report for the second consecutive year. Ranked #148, Anderson is part of an elite group of industry professionals who are recognized for their influence and leadership.

In its seventh year of production, the SP200 report, ranks the most powerful leaders in the residential real estate industry.

“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside so many people I respect and admire,” said David Anderson, LionDesk Founder & CEO. “Our company continues to grow at a rapid pace which tells us that we’ve developed a product that our clients really love and recommend to their peers,” he added. “I’m excited for the continuous improvements that our team is working on for our customers in 2020.”

The report is published by T3 Sixty, a real estate research and management consultant firm, that uses rigorous methodology to rank leaders including analysis of more than 3,000 industry CEOs, executives and leaders.

As stated on the SP200 website, “The SP200 team invests more than 400 hours analyzing hundreds of bios, annual reports and transaction and sales volume data. We send hundreds of requests for additional information, personally verifying announcements, stats and actions that took place over the past year. Then we spend several days in a room deliberating who, what and why.”

About LionDesk

LionDesk has been the CRM (customer relationship management) platform of choice for over 165,000 real estate and mortgage professionals. Known for ease of use, affordability and customization, LionDesk leads the way in innovation with features such as video emailing, texting and an AI (artificial intelligence) lead follow up system. To learn more or request a free 30-day trial visit www.liondesk.com





