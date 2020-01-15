Portland, OR, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vegan diet has made a major splash in the diet and health industry over the past 10 years. With growing awareness of animal treatment, food industry concerns and the prevalence of weight related diseases, the vegan population has reached approximately 1.6 million Americans. In fact, consumers spent over $3 billion on plant-based products in 2018. The vegan diet revolves around vegetables as a staple of one’s diet to prevent certain diseases and live a healthier life. This is in addition to the ethical concerns behind eating animals. As with most things, following a vegan diet to the extreme can have its adverse effects. Animal protein contains many essential nutrients including iron and vitamins D and B-12, complete proteins and amino acids. Not to mention how important animal protein is when it comes to the body’s muscle building blocks. This is not to discount the powerful effects that increased vegetable intake has on health and weight. An increase in vegetable intake is associated with healthy weight management, regulated blood pressure, lowered risk of type 2 diabetes, as well as lowered instances of chronic pain and diseases.

However, Dr. Tom Burns of Diet Demand (the nation’s leading virtual weight loss program) believes that the greatest issue of the vegan diet is getting enough protein while still limiting carbohydrates and overall calories for weight loss. “The relative ratios of protein:carbs in typical unprocessed vegan protein sources like legumes, grains and nuts are not as favorable as animal protein which has zero carbs,” he says. “Vegan diets tend to cause initial weight loss because people are replacing higher calorie animal proteins with lower calorie, fiber dense foods, which increase fullness while minimizing calorie intake.” Diet Demand’s client-customized diet plans can accommodate any diet philosophies by keeping a strict focus on dietary macros, which are given in grams. Dr. Burns also warns against muscle loss when adhering to a vegan diet, “While plant based vegan protein powders are now much lower in carbs than before and can make for a sometimes necessary supplement to hit macro targets, this benefit is somewhat negated by the muscle loss which can occur too early on as it is rare for protein targets to be met without strict diet vigilance.”

If you’re looking to find an approach to plant based dieting that will help you maintain proper nutrition balance, Diet Demand’s virtual weight loss program can put you in contact with a weight loss coach and certified medical weight loss doctor to create a plan for the safest and most effective results. New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

