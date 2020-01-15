THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Announces First 2020 Semi-Annual Dividend Payment



15 January 2020

NBPE today declares its first 2020 semi-annual dividend payment of $0.29 per Ordinary Share, to be paid on 28 February 2020. In line with its long term dividend policy of targeting an annualised dividend yield of 3.0% or greater on NAV, this payment represents a yield on 30 November 2019 estimated NAV, of 3.1%. On an annualised basis, this dividend payment represents a dividend yield of 3.6% based on the London Stock Exchange closing price of £12.40 ($16.19 at GBP/USD exchange rate of $1.306) on 13 January 2020.

While the Company declares dividends in US Dollars, Shareholders will receive Sterling at the prevailing rate at the time of currency conversion, unless an election to receive dividends in US Dollars is made on forms which are available on NBPE’s website prior to the currency election date listed below. If an investor has previously elected to receive US Dollars, that election will be used unless changed. Investors may also participate in a dividend re-investment plan (forms for which are available on NBPE’s website) if they wish to increase their shareholdings instead of receiving cash dividends.

Distribution amount: $0.29 cents per Share Ex-dividend date: 30 January 2020 Dividend record date: 31 January 2020 Final day for Currency Election: 7 February 2020 Final day for Dividend Re-investment Plan Election: 14 February 2020 Payment date: 28 February 2020

For more information on NBPE’s dividend, please see the Company’s website at www.nbprivateequitypartners.com.

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has 2,100 professionals. For six consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm was awarded an A+ in every category in the latest 2019 PRI report for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $339 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.