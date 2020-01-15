Company Release no. 3/2020

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals: Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark Announces the Preliminary Result and Completion of its Public Tender Offer for the Shares and Warrants in Veloxis Pharmaceuticals





On 25 November 2019, Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark A/S ("Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark") announced a recommended conditional voluntary public offer (the "Offer") to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares and warrants in Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (OMX: VELO) ("Veloxis"), please refer to Company Release no. 18/2019.

On 12 December 2019, Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark published the offer document (Company Release no. 21/2019), stipulating the terms and conditions of the Offer. According to the offer document, the Offer expired on 14 January 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (CET).

In accordance with section 21(3) of the Danish Executive Order no. 1171/2017 on takeover offers and on behalf of Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark, Veloxis hereby announces the preliminary results of the Offer. Reference is made to the announcement from Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark attached hereto.

The preliminary and non-binding counting of acceptances shows that Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark has received valid acceptances of the recommended conditional voluntary public offer to the shareholders and warrantholders of Veloxis for a total of 88.48% of the share capital and voting rights on a fully diluted basis.

In addition to the tendered shares and warrants, Asahi Kasei Corporation owns 37,828,149 shares which will be sold to Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark whereby Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark will hold a total of 90.44% of the total share capital and voting rights on a fully diluted basis.

All conditions of the Offer have been fulfilled and Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark has accordingly decided to complete the Offer.

Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark will announce the final result of the Offer no later than on 17 January 2020 at 08:00 (CET).





The Offer will expectedly be settled in cash on 23 January 2020. If Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark intends to exercise all warrants acquired during the Offer, this will increase Veloxis' share capital to DKK 193.723,454.4 and the total voting rights in Veloxis to 1,937,234,544.

Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark has announced that it as soon as possible will initiate a compulsory redemption of any remaining minority shareholders of Veloxis.

In addition, Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark will request an extraordinary general meeting to be held at which it will propose that a new board of directors be appointed. Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark will also seek to delist the shares of Veloxis from Nasdaq Copenhagen.





Craig A. Collard Ira Duarte

CEO CFO

Phone: +1 919-591-3090

Email: IR@Veloxis.com

This announcement has been prepared both in English and Danish. In the event of any discrepancies between the English and Danish version, the English version shall prevail.





About Veloxis

