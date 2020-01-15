PGS invites you to its capital markets day and Q4 earnings release on Thursday January 30, 2020.

Venue for the event is Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, Norway.

You can register your attendance on the link below:

https://response.questback.com/norskefinansanalytikeresfore/pgs2020


Agenda:

Central European Time PRESENTATION
09:00PGS and 2020 market perspectives

Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO
09:25Q4 2019 results and CMD financials

Gottfred Langseth, EVP & CFO
10:00Q&A
10:15Coffee break
10:30Sales & Imaging

Nathan Oliver, EVP Sales & Imaging
10:50

 		New Ventures

Berit Osnes, EVP New Ventures
11:10

 		Operations

Rob Adams, EVP Operations
11:30

 		Concluding remarks

Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO
11:35Q&A
11:45Lunch

Subject to changes.

The presentation material and the Q4 2019 earnings release will be made available on www.newsweb.no and www.pgs.com at 07:00am CET on Thursday January 30, 2020.

The event will be webcasted live from www.pgs.com and available for replay shortly after.


For details, contact:

Bård Stenberg, SVP IR & Communication

Mobile: +47 992 425 235

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act