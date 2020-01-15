PGS invites you to its capital markets day and Q4 earnings release on Thursday January 30, 2020.
Venue for the event is Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, Norway.
You can register your attendance on the link below:
https://response.questback.com/norskefinansanalytikeresfore/pgs2020
Agenda:
|Central European Time
|PRESENTATION
|09:00
|PGS and 2020 market perspectives
Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO
|09:25
|Q4 2019 results and CMD financials
Gottfred Langseth, EVP & CFO
|10:00
|Q&A
|10:15
|Coffee break
|10:30
|Sales & Imaging
Nathan Oliver, EVP Sales & Imaging
|10:50
|New Ventures
Berit Osnes, EVP New Ventures
|11:10
|Operations
Rob Adams, EVP Operations
|11:30
|Concluding remarks
Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO
|11:35
|Q&A
|11:45
|Lunch
Subject to changes.
The presentation material and the Q4 2019 earnings release will be made available on www.newsweb.no and www.pgs.com at 07:00am CET on Thursday January 30, 2020.
The event will be webcasted live from www.pgs.com and available for replay shortly after.
For details, contact:
Bård Stenberg, SVP IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 425 235
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
PGS ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: