Havila Shipping has entered into contract with major UK oil company for the PSV Havila Crusader.
The contract is for two wells estimated to a period of one year, with options for seven wells estimated to above two years.
The commencement expected to within one week.
Contacts:
CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Havila Shipping ASA
Fosnavag, NORWAY
Havila Shipping ASA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: