Based on application, the battery electrolyte segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.With the rapid development in electric vehicles and other electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, the demand for advanced batteries such as lithium-ion batteries has increased.



To further improve the property of lithium-ion batteries, solvents consisting of organic carbonates such as propylene carbonate (PC) and ethylene carbonate (EC) who allow the dissolution of lithium salts, are widely used across industries.But their strong viscosity limits the efficiency of the lithium electrochemical cycle.



In this aspect, linear alkyl carbonates such as DMC are usually introduced as co-solvents to increase the conductivity of the electrolyte because of their low viscosity as well as great solvation force toward lithium-ion, which leads to the diminution of the electrolyte resistance.



The battery grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on grade, the battery grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Dimethyl carbonate with purity above 99.9% is majorly used as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries. Various researchers have proved that the electrochemical performance of graphite anodes cycled against lithium metal in DMC electrolytes, containing 1 M LiPF6 is strongly dependent on the solvent purity. The behavior of the graphite anodes in electrolytes containing DMC also depends mainly on the identity of the contamination present in the solvent. Hence, it is recommended that the DMC used as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries should be highly pure. Lithium-ion batteries are experiencing a rapid increase in demand for use in notebooks, PCs, and cell phones. The demand is also expected to grow for its use in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).



The dimethyl carbonate market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The dimethyl carbonate market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid economic expansion of various countries and the increasing consumption of dimethyl carbonate in major industries, such as plastics, paints & coating, pharmaceutical, and batteries in the region



As a part of the qualitative analysis of the dimethyl carbonate market, the research provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market across the globe. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players such as Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Kowa Company Ltd. (Japan), Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Lotte Chemical (Korea), Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Haike Chemical Group (China), Arrow Chemical Group Corp. (China), and Panax Etec (Korea).



