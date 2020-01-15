New York, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Product, Application, Technique, Material Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04201129/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high capital expenditure required to set up new production facilities is a major factor restraining the growth of this market.



The membrane filter segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the market is broadly segmented into systems, membrane filters, and accessories.The membrane filters segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing adoption of membrane filters in the pharmaceutical industry is mainly due to their advantages over dead-end filters, such as high throughput, high accuracy, high flow rate, less filtration time, no membrane fouling, and minimized cross-contamination. In addition to this, the availability of these filters in a variety of polymers, pore sizes, diameters, and surface types for site-specific applications is also supporting the growth of this market.



Microfiltration is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and other TFF technologies. The microfiltration segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to its efficacy in removing natural and synthetic organic matter to reduce fouling potential.



Viral vector and vaccine purification segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the market is segmented into bioprocess applications, viral vector and vaccine purification, and other applications (drug formulation, blood plasma fractionation, media and buffer preparation, and pharmaceutical water purification).The viral vector and vaccine purification segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Owing to vaccine safety regulations, the viral vector and vaccine purification trend has been shifted from classical purification methods like sucrose gradient centrifugation towards more sophisticated techniques like TFF and liquid chromatography.



Asia Pacific to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for generic drugs and biosimilars, significant investments by biopharmaceutical companies and CMOs in emerging Asia Pacific countries, the increasing focus on healthcare modernization, and demand for low-cost medicines are supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives of various key organizations operating in the TFF market.

• By Respondent Type: Supply Side: 80%, Demand Side: 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 18%, and Others: 57%

• By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 20%, and RoW: 10%



The Tangential flow filtration market comprises major players such as Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Repligen Corporation (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, based on the product, technique, application, material type, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall tangential flow filtration market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

