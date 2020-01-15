New York, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dosing Pumps Market by Pump Type, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837027/?utm_source=GNW



The global dosing pumps market was valued at $5.90 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $8.99 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.



A dosing pumps is employed for the purpose of allowing uniform flow of chemical or volume of products into the flow of water, steam, and gas in processing plants. It is also known as dosing pump or metering pump, and is a type of positive displacement pump, which is known for automating fluid flow so that once it is set up, it looks after itself automatically and not require continual inputs. The basic mechanism of dosing pumps involves drawing a required/measured volume of fluid into the chamber and then injecting this volume rate into container being dosed.



The global dosing pumps market was registering a promising growth over the past few years on account of growth in overall processing industries as these dosing pumps are utilized in the majority of the processing industries. Some of the factors driving the growth of this market include increase in need for water and wastewater treatment, greater adoption of digital dosing pumps, and favorable government policies that are promoting the use of energy efficient products. Strengthening urbanization and resulting industrialization is promoting the use of water and there is increased need of wastewater treatment. Therefore, there is an increased adoption of dosing pumps in the wastewater treatment, thereby contributing in the overall market growth.



In addition, the global market growth is expected to be restrained by the increase in price of raw material and sluggish economic growth in some of the economies in the Europe. Nevertheless, the trend for batch manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.



The global dosing pumps market is segmented on the basis of pump type, application, and region. By pump type, the market is classified into diaphragm pump, piston pumps, and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, chemical processes, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, paper & pulp, and other industries. By region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa, and the Middle East.



The key industry participants studied and profiled in the global dosing pumps market are Blue-White Industries, EMEC s.r.l., Grundfos Holding A/S, Idex Corporation, Netzsch Pumpen Systeme GmbH, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., ProMinent GmbH, Seko SpA, SPX Flow, Inc., and W.E.S. Ltd.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Pump Type

- Diaphragm Pumps

- Piston Pumps

- Others

• By Application

- Water & Wastewater Treatment

- Oil & Gas

- Chemical Processes

- Pharmaceuticals

- Food & Beverages

- Paper & Pulp

- Other Industries

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

- Rest of South America

o Africa

- South Africa

- North Africa

- Rest of Africa

o Middle East

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Turkey

- Rest of Middle East



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Blue-White Industries

• EMEC s.r.l.

• Grundfos Holding A/S

• Idex Corporation

• Netzsch Pumpen Systeme GmbH

• Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

• ProMinent GmbH

• Seko SpA

• SPX Flow, Inc.

• W.E.S. Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include of the market includes Verder International, Inc., Vanton Pump & Equipment Corp., AFX Holdings, Magnatex Pumps, Inc., Walchem Corp., Sera GmbH, Cetoni GmbH, Iwaki Europe GmbH, Grosvenor Pumps, Gemmecotti srl, and others.

