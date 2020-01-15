New York, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Dairy & Soy Food Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05830825/?utm_source=GNW

Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy Industry Co Ltd, Yili Group, Want Want China Holdings Limited, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd and GCMMF are the leading companies, accounting for 24.1% value share in 2018. Private Label products accounted for a value share of 4.1% in the same year. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the largest distribution channel in the Asia-Pacific dairy & soy food sector followed by convenience stores and food & drinks specialists. Flexible packaging was the most commonly used pack material in the Asia-Pacific dairy & soy food sector, accounting for 36.8% of the overall sales in 2018.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific dairy & soy food sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific dairy & soy food sector, analyzing data from 19 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by markets .

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of dairy & soy foods by categories across different countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

- Country analysis: Provides risk-reward analysis of four countries in the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Health & Wellness analysis*: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall dairy & soy food sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of dairy & soy foods in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering dairy & soy foods with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

- Company Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific dairy & soy food sector in 2018. It covers five distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, department stores and others, which include “Dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, vending machines, drug stores & pharmacies, and others. and others

- Preferred packaging formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer type based on the volume sales (by pack units) of dairy & soy food.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

