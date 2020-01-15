To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

15 Januar 2020

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019



In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 22H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN Currency Bond type Interest rate Cap Interest rate spread Maturity IT/RF* DK0009526725 DKK CIBOR6 +

Interest rate spread 1.5% 0.25% 1 july 2030 RF

*Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

