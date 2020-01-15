Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Investor News

15 January 2020 10.30 am



Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Financial Statements for 2019 on 29 January 2020

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Financial Statements for 2019 on Wednesday 29 January 2020 at 8.00 am. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at www.lt.fi/en.

The result presentation for analysts, institutional investors and media will be held on 29 January 2020 at 9.00 am Finnish time at Hotel Scandic Simonkenttä, Roba cabinet, address Simonkatu 9, Helsinki. The presentation material will be published on the company's website.

The Finnish briefing will be hosted by CEO Eero Hautaniemi and CFO Valtteri Palin.

Registrations beforehand by email to ir@lassila-tikanoja.fi or by phone +358 50 385 6771 Annemari Anttila by Wednesday 22 January 2020, at the latest.

Lassila & Tikanoja will organize conference calls in English on request. If you are interested in having a conference call with the Lassila & Tikanoja management, please contact Annemari Anttila for setting exact schedules.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC





Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO





For additional information please contact

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,600 people. Net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 802.2 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.