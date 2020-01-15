New York, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838689/?utm_source=GNW

Growing automobile sales in these countries have resulted in air pollution as a result of increased vehicle emissions. To efficiently monitor and control air pollution, the implementation of air quality monitors has increased in both homes and industries. Supportive government regulations and increased public-private cooperation to reduce air pollution rates have driven the growth of the sector.



Air quality monitor devices are used to track and monitor pollutant rates in both indoor and outdoor settings. This measures pollutant levels like carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, sulfur dioxide, particulate matter, and VOCs. The need to improve air quality has fostered demand for air quality control, as there are several harmful substances in the polluted air that cause health problems. Such harmful contaminants are released into the air through pollution in residential areas from various industries, vehicles, or fossil fuel combustion. Rising levels of pollutants in the environment, as well as strict government standards and regulations for pollution control, are likely to drive demand for the product. In addition, the number of casualties as a result of respiratory diseases caused by environmental pollution has increased significantly in recent years. Subsequently, it will accelerate the demand for this product.



Based on Pollutant Type, the market is segmented into Chemical and Physical. Chemical Pollutants segment is further bifurcated into Carbon Oxides, Sulphur Oxides, Nitrogen Oxides, Volatile Organic Compounds and Others. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Outdoor and Indoor. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial and Residential.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North American and European areas have dominated the market due to the presence of a large number of air quality monitor manufacturers. Due to the growing consumer preference for clean air, the US influences the North American market. In Europe, countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Russia are making a significant contribution to market growth due to strict air quality regulations. The Asia-Pacific area is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to low air quality sensor penetration in China and India. Moreover, the Middle East and African regions offer lucrative market opportunities to market players as a result of rapid industrialization and proactive government initiatives to adopt eco-friendly processes in industries.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Honeywell International, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., 3M Company, and Siemens AG are some of the forerunners in the Air Quality Monitoring System Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric (GE) Co., 3M Company, Horiba Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Teledyne Technologies, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Air Quality monitoring System Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Sep-2019: Siemens Mobility signed a Clean Air Zone contract with Department for Transport’s Joint Air Quality of Birmingham. Under this agreement, Siemens designs, supplies, and installs an ANPR camera monitoring and enforcement solution across its city center. In Birmingham, CAZ has been implemented that is aimed at improving air quality across the city. Under the agreement, Siemens provides ANPR Camera system for monitoring and enforcing the use of the city’s bus lanes within the city boundary.



Sep-2019: 3M signed partnership agreement with Clean Air Asia. In this, 3M will collaborate with international non-governmental organizations on science-based air quality solutions. In this partnership, 3M will spend its next five years on assisting Clean Air Asia in its efforts to access the baseline of air quality conditions.



Jun-2019: Horiba teamed up with TNO for promoting Smart Emission Measurement Systems (SEMS). SEMS is a research and monitoring methodology that measures real-world driving emissions. With the combined strengths of both the companies, the monitoring and evaluation of actual emission performance will accelerate and it will provide valuable insights for improving the sustainability of machineries and vehicles.



Jul-2018: GE signed an agreement with Elektrownia Ostro??ka in order to build Ostro??ka C, a 1GW ultra-supercritical (USC) coal power plant in Northeast of Poland. In this agreement, GE designs and builds the new plant in addition to delivering USC technology components. Moreover, GE Power will supply air quality control systems, which are on par with the latest EU standards in terms of local emissions.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Dec-2019: Honeywell announced the acquisition of Rebellion Photonics, a provider of innovative, intelligent, and visual gas monitoring solutions. The acquisition provides wide range of gas detection technologies, mobility solutions, and safety gear to Honeywell for helping the workers in staying safe and productive.



Jul-2019: Emerson announced the acquisition of Zedi’s software and automation businesses. The Zedi’s cloud supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platform enables Emerson in helping the oil and gas producers in increasing production and lowering operating costs with the help of cloud-based monitoring, control and optimization.



Feb-2019: Emerson completed the acquisition of Intelligent Platforms from General Electric. The acquisition enables Emerson to help the process and industrial customers in expanding its capabilities in machine control and discrete applications.



Dec-2017: Thermo Fisher took over certain assets of EPTEK Technology Co. LTD and several related entities with offices in Taiwan and mainland China. The assets acquired include volatile organic compound (VOC) continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS). These systems are used for measuring and analyzing air quality across wide range of industrial applications.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2019: Emerson released ENERGY STAR® certified Sensi™ smart thermostats that are compatible with Awair’s indoor air quality monitoring platform. Awair is an indoor air quality monitoring platform, which is available through Sensi’s smart home integrations portfolio.



Jun-2019: Teledyne API, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies, launched Model T640 PM Mass Monitor, a new ambient air quality monitoring instrument. The instrument measures the fine particulate matter in real-time below 2.5 microns in diameter (PM2.5) continuously. This monitoring instrument has been used by air quality monitoring agencies.



May-2019: Thermo Fisher launched advanced Class II biological safety cabinets (BSCs). These cabinets have been designed for optimize contamination prevention, user convenience, and information protection and management. Using BSC technology, Herasafe and Maxisafe 2030i systems of Thermo Fisher provide smart self-monitoring safety capabilities for maintain the air flow and monitor critical conditions automatically.



Mar-2019: Horiba unveiled APCA-370 ambient carbon dioxide monitor, used in combination with Air Quality Monitoring System and other systems. The system is capable of measuring CO2 in addition to the types of air pollutants.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Pollutants



• Chemical



o Carbon Oxides



o Sulphur Oxides



o Nitrogen Oxides



o Volatile Organic Compounds



o Others



• Physical



By Component



• Hardware



• Software



• Services



By Product Type



• Outdoor



• Indoor



By End User



• Industrial



• Commercial



• Residential



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Siemens AG



• Emerson Electric Co.



• General Electric (GE) Co.



• 3M Company



• Horiba Ltd.



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• TE Connectivity Ltd.



• Agilent Technologies, Inc.



• Teledyne Technologies, Inc.



