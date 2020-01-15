New York, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Action Camera Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838688/?utm_source=GNW

Action cameras are capable of withstanding harsher climates during adventures, like climbing, bicycling, snowboarding, trekking, and skiing. Advances in film-making and increased need for special effects are anticipated in the coming years to fuel product demand.



An action camera is more portable than a point and shoot or DSLR model. They can be placed anywhere, from a dash board to underwater, and can also be used to capture high quality videos and photos. Many action cameras are capable of recording high-quality 4k videos without any difficulty. They can also take excellent photos, due to their large sensors, which can be instantly transferred to a smartphone through WiFi. To record a comparable quality of videos, people usually carry a large sized camera, which is at least twice or thrice as expensive.



Based on Resolution Type, the market is segmented into Full HD, HD, Ultra HD and Others. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Retail and Online. Due to changes in consumer trends and high reliability of aftermarket sales service, retail outlets accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The action cameras are increasingly being used to capture the actions and adventures of surfing, skateboarding, skiing, climbing, skydiving, bicycle racing, biking, and other sports, thereby, supporting the growth of the sports segment. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Sports, Recreational Activities, Emergency Services and Others.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to see steady growth as the demand for an action camera with advanced lens and resolution features increases. Increasing spending on leisure, rising disposable incomes, adventure and sports activities, and the vast popularity of social media channels are major factors that trigger the demand for these devices. In addition, the commercial availability of cameras varieties along with the increasing presence of retail channels and e-commerce also boosts regional demand over the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Panasonic Corporation and Sony Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Action Camera Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Xiaomi Corporation, Garmin Ltd., GoPro, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV (Nikon Corporation), Olympus Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, TomTom N.V., Drift Innovation Ltd., SJCAM Limited.



Recent strategies deployed in Action Camera Market



Acquisition and Mergers:



Oct-2016: Nikon acquired Mark Roberts Motion Control Ltd., a specialist in motion control equipment for commercials and films. The acquisition enhances its position into new fields of imaging product solutions. The company is aimed at developing the new market further through using MRMC’s robotic motion control solution together with Nikon’s imaging-related technologies.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2019: GoPro unveiled new version of both its Hero line and its newer 360-degree ruggedized action cameras. The GoPro Hero8 Black records video at the resolutions between 1080p and 4K and also gained HyperSmooth 2.0, GoPro’s proprietary digital stabilization technology belongs to second generation. GoPro MAX, a new version of GoPro Fusion; it delivers 360 degree capture and has HyperSmooth stabilization called Max HyperSmooth technology.



Oct-2019: Olympus introduced OM-D E-M5 Mark III, a new Micro Four Thirds digital camera, a mirrorless camera. It has the features of 2.36 million dot electronic viewfinder, an OLED and has 5-axis image stabilization. It also captures UHD 4K video at 30 fps and also has mechanical shutter for achieving 10 fps for up to 150 consecutive raw files.



Oct-2019: Panasonic India introduced Lumix S1H, a latest digital single-lens full frame mirrorless camera. The camera has the capability to record 6K video and capable of excelling in any situation. It has 24.2 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor that features the dual native ISO technology for capturing extremely clean footage.



Aug-2019: Drift released Ghost XL, a new battery-efficient and wallet friendly action camera. Its lens can be rotated 300 degrees as compared to the other cameras. The users can mount the camera in whatever orientation works best and twice the lens for straighten out the shot.



Jul-2019: Panasonic India launched Lumix G95, latest digital single lens mirrorless camera. The Lumix G95 can capture the video in 4K resolution at 9fps burst shooting speeds. It fulfills the demand of those users who are looking for high operating performance, advanced picture quality, and video functions for YouTube, filming and still photography.



Jul-2019: Sony extended the line of its compact camera with the launch of RX0 II, world’s smallest and lightest premium compact camera. This camera measures 59mm x 40.5mm x 35mm and has weight about 132 grams. The camera has 15.3-megapixel1 Exmor RS CMOS image sensor and an advanced BIONZ X image processing engine; it records movie with 4K resolution.



Jun-2019: Olympus launched Tough TG-6 camera, a waterproof camera upto 15 meters as well as dustproof, crushproof to 100 kgf, shockproof to 2.1 meters, freezeproof to -10 degree Celsius. This new camera will be offered in red and black color and has the feature of dual-pane protective glass construction that delivers excellent anti-fogging performance and anti-reflective (AR) coatings.



May-2019: SJCAM extended its SJ9 series of action cameras with the launch of SJ9 Strike and SJ9 Max, two new models. SJ9 Strike arrives with a Sony IMX377 image sensor and Amabarella H22S85 chipset, which enables it to record 240fps video and 4K 60p video at full HD. SJ9 Max, has the capability to record 4K footage to a maximum 24p.



Jan-2019: SJCAM launched new ION-series that features impressive specifications and techniques perfect for the thrill-seekers and adventure lovers so that they can capture their journey. Each camera built-in Wi-Fi for connecting to a tablet or a smartphone in order to view recorder files through SJCAM zone app.



Jan-2019: Olympus unveiled Tough TG-5, embedded with sensor and improved processor. This has the capability to record 4K; all these capabilities has been packed into a body that is freezeproof, waterproof, crushproof, shockproof, and dustproof. It has 12MP CMOS sensor and a 25-100mm f/2.0 lens, which enhances the image quality irrespective of the condition.



Jan-2019: Panasonic released HX-A1 action camera for capturing the video in total darkness with the help of an infrared torch. This camera would be used in capturing the behavior of nocturnal animals. It camera is a waterproof to 1.5 meters, shockproof, and dustproof.



Dec-2018: SJCAM introduced Krypton, Carbon or Totem, three action cameras in order to extend its ION range. These action cameras feature 4K shooting, waterproofing, and WiFi connectivity to the depths of 30m.



Sep-2018: GoPro released new HERO7 lineup, which has three cameras, HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO7 White. These cameras captures 12MP photos upto 30 fps, records 4K60, 2.7K120, and 1080p240 video, hypersmooth video stabilization, voice control, live streaming, etc.



