The global lawn mower market size was valued at $9,746.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $14,595.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026. Lawn mower is a machine that is utilized to trim or cut grass to an even height with help of blades equipped in it. These blades rotate in horizontal or vertical axis for sharp cutting. It comes in two types, namely, push mowers and non-push mowers, which are suitable for commercial as well as residential gardens and lawns.

These advance lawn mowers have the capability of self-docking that minimizes human intervention. It also contains rain sensors that are capable of sensing rain or high humid conditions. These lawn mowers are also integrated with custom apps to adjust settings, scheduled mowing time, and frequency, as well as the mobile app can be used to manually control the mover with a digital joystick. Some manufacturers are implementing ledge sensors that improve maneuverability and offer additional features such as laser vision, mapping, lawn memory, and smart navigation that improves performance and efficiency of mowers.

The electric lawn mower is also guided by a global positioning system (GPS) and computer vision, which provide higher accuracy to mow around obstacles. These technologies improve the quality and durability of mowers and introduction of features such as lawn memory, barrier recognition, threshold climb, and lawn mapping are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global lawn mower market.

However, high adoption of artificial turf hampers the market growth. Furthermore, effective strategies adopted by companies to develop advanced products through R&D and self-powering features is expected to fuel the growth of the global lawn mower market. For instance, in September 2019, Bosch launched The CityMower cordless lawn mowers, which are available in 18 and 36 Volts. These mowers feature “Power for All” system, which enables it to be used as rotary hammers and hedge trimmers.

The lawn mower market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, fuel type, and region. By type, it is classified into ride-on mowers, push mowers, and robotic mowers. By end user, it is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. By fuel type, it is classified into electronic and non-electronic. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report of lawn mower market include Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG, Deere & Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stiga S.p.A, The Toro Company, and Textron.



GLOBAL BATTERY POWER TOOLS MARKETSEGMENTS

BY TYPE



BY TYPE

• Ride-on Mowers

• Push Mowers

• Robotic Mowers



BY END-USER

• Residential

• Non-residential



BY FUEL TYPE

• Electronic

• Non-electronic



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



