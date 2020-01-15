New York, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Honey Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829106/?utm_source=GNW

In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as easy availability, extended hours of operations, and accessibility to various outlets having a broad merchandise mix will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global organic honey market report looks at factors such as increasing usage of organic honey in skincare products, product launches, and health benefits of organic honey. However, stringent regulations, stiff competition, and the high cost of production and transportation may hamper the growth of the organic honey industry over the forecast period.



Global Organic Honey Market: Overview

Product launches

The growing demand for a healthy diet and convenience has led to the emergence of diverse products in terms of types, flavors, colors, and packaging by various vendors which is helping them in expanding their consumer base. The growing demand for organic honey globally has prompted vendors to launch products that will help increase their brand visibility and expand the customer base. Innovation and adoption of new strategies according to the business environment enable the companies to introduce innovative organic honey products. Such product launches will lead to the expansion of the global organic honey market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Rising imports of natural honey

The imports of organic honey witnessed rapid growth since 2014 in some of the fastest-growing markets, such as Australia, Japan, and China. The imported natural honey was valued at $2,200 million in 2018. In 2018, the top 15 honey-consuming countries accounted for 81.9% of the total imports of organic honey. The major importing countries are the US, Germany, France. Japan, the UK, Italy, and Belgium. There is also an increase in the number of product launches in different flavors, types, and packs. Such factors coupled with the rising consumer awareness about the various health benefits of using organic honey will increase honey imports. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global organic honey market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic honey manufacturers, that include Comvita Ltd., Dutch Gold Honey, Langnese Honig GmbH & Co., Little Bee Impex, Madhava Honey Ltd., Manuka Health New Zealand, Nature Nate’s, Rowse Honey Ltd., Wedderspoon Organic Inc., and Y.S. Organic Bee Farms.

Also, the organic honey market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

