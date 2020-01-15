Havila Shipping has secured contract work for Havila Jupiter in the North Sea.
The commencement is expected to be early March and for a firm period of 70 days with optional periods of up to 35 days.
Contacts:
CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Havila Shipping ASA
Fosnavag, NORWAY
