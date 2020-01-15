Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Online Pet Food and Supplies Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is important to note the demand for pet food and supplies has been witnessing significant acceleration post the advent of online channels backed by the constant customer requirement for convenient shopping.

The US online pet food and supplies market is expected to increase at a significant growth rate during the forecasted period (2019-2023).

The market is supported by various growth drivers such as surging pet ownership in the US, rising disposable income and continuously increasing urbanization. However, the market also faces some challenges such as tough completion from offline pet food and supply players and vulnerability to changing consumer preferences.



Online customization of pet food, rising spending on pet food and supplies, increasing internet penetration across devices, vendors ensuring convenient availability through online channels and millennials evolving of millennials as lucrative customer segments for pet foods are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Amazon.com, Walmart, PetSmart, and PetCo Animal Supplies are some of the key players operating in the US online pet food and supplies market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, a business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Study Coverage



This report provides an analysis of the US online pet food and supplies market, with detailed analysis of market size in terms of value, growth, and segments.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US online pet food and supplies market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Pet Food and Supplies: An Overview

2.2 Online Pet Food and Supplies Market: An Overview

2.3 Types of Pet Food

2.3.1 On the Basis of Pets

2.3.2 On the Basis of Product Types

2.3.3 On the Basis of Ingredients

2.3.4 On the Basis of Price

2.4 Types of Pet Supplies

2.4.1 Types of Hygiene Care Supplies



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Online Pet Food and Supplies Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Online Pet Food and Supplies Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Online Pet Food and Supplies Market by Segments

3.2 The US Online Pet Food Market Analysis

3.2.1 The US Online Pet Food Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Online Pet Food Market by Pet Type (Dog and Others (Cats, Birds, Reptiles, etc.)

3.2.3 The US Online Pet Dog Food Market by Type

3.3 The US Online Pet Supplies Market Analysis

3.3.1 The US Online Pet Supplies Market by Value

3.3.2 The US Online Pet Supplies Market by Segments (Pet Medications and Others (Hygiene supplies and other accessories (pet kennels, chew ropes, balls, etc.)

3.3.3 The US Online Pet Medications Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Pet Ownership

4.1.2 Increasing Urbanization

4.1.3 Surging Personal Disposable Income

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Vulnerability to Changing Consumer Preferences

4.2.2 Tough Competition from Offline Players

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Online Pet Food Customization

4.3.2 Millennials evolving as Key Purchasers of Pet Foods and Supplies

4.3.3 Inflation in Spending on Pet Food and Supplies

4.3.4 Hike in Number of Internet Users

4.3.5 Vendors Ensuring Easy Availability through Online Channels



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Online Pet Food and Supplies Market Players Comparison



6. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

6.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

6.2 PetSmart

6.3 Walmart

6.4 Petco Animal Supplies Inc.



