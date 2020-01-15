Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American ICT Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study period is from 2019 (base year) to 2025. The study examines the current competitive landscape, market drivers and restraints, and the stage of market development. This research also provides insights into growth opportunities and trends that will affect market participants over the forecast period.

When looking at new technologies that generate interesting opportunities in the Latin American region, blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerge as key.

Blockchain is still a new technology with conflicting opinions about its real future. Some believe it has little chance of evolving beyond the financial sector (mainly cryptocurrencies) while others view it as a technology with enormous yet still unexplored potential. In the case of AI, companies are experiencing a transition. This process normally starts with customer service solutions, as is the case with chatbots.



The next step is to integrate this initial assistance with a large database to be able to offer better services and reuse the information collected during this process. In addition, the combination of AI and blockchain technologies with others like the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data or Cloud Computing opens up a myriad of opportunities.

The primary objective of this study is to identify growth opportunities for companies using these new technologies. In line with this, this study measures the current and future adoption, in revenue terms, of blockchain and AI.



A blockchain is a new data structure that creates trusted, distributed digital ledgers for assets and other data. It is an immutable record of digital events shared peer-to-peer between different parties. The rise of blockchain opportunities has been enabled by breakthroughs in cryptography and computing, the tipping point of which was the 2008 paper introducing Bitcoin.



AI is a general class of technologies that seek to emulate human cognitive capabilities. Included are areas such as machine learning (ML), intelligent agents (IAs), deep learning, and natural language processing (NLP).



AI and blockchain solutions drive many of the current technologies and services in the market, and the revenues generated by both solutions are distributed in different services lines.



Some of them include:

Consulting and Application Development - comprises information technology consulting, business consulting and application development solutions focusing on implementations

Middleware - refers to entry-point application programming interfaces (APIs) for developers that want to build applications

Infrastructure/Cloud - covers cloud platforms to support the new environments

Professional Services - includes resources to implement and support the new environments

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Market and Scope

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Research Methodology

Blockchain - Research Scope

Artificial Intelligence - Research Scope

3. Drivers and Restraints - Blockchain Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Blockchain Market

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country

Top 4 Blockchain Platforms in Latin America

5. Drivers and Restraints - Artificial Intelligence Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

6. Forecast and Trends - Artificial Intelligence Market

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country

Market Share

Competitive Environment

7. End-User Trends in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain

Adoption of Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and AI & ML

Adoption of AI & ML

Adoption of Blockchain/DLT

Adoption of AI & ML

Adoption of Blockchain/DLT

Competitive Advantages of AI & ML

Competitive Advantages of Blockchain/DLT

Implementation Stage of AI & ML

Implementation Stage of Blockchain/DLT

Reasons Cited for Investing in AI & ML

Reasons Cited for Investing in Blockchain/DLT

Concerns Regarding AI & ML Investments

Concerns Regarding Blockchain/DLT Investments

Outsourcing Preferences of AI & ML Solutions

Outsourcing Preferences of Blockchain/DLT Solutions

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Use of Blockchain to Provide Traceability and Improve Differentiation

Growth Opportunity 2 - Use of Blockchain to Increase Transparency and Empower End Users

Growth Opportunity 3 - Chatbots Reloaded

Growth Opportunity 4 - Cybersecurity

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tw0j8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900