Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American ICT Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study period is from 2019 (base year) to 2025. The study examines the current competitive landscape, market drivers and restraints, and the stage of market development. This research also provides insights into growth opportunities and trends that will affect market participants over the forecast period.
When looking at new technologies that generate interesting opportunities in the Latin American region, blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerge as key.
Blockchain is still a new technology with conflicting opinions about its real future. Some believe it has little chance of evolving beyond the financial sector (mainly cryptocurrencies) while others view it as a technology with enormous yet still unexplored potential. In the case of AI, companies are experiencing a transition. This process normally starts with customer service solutions, as is the case with chatbots.
The next step is to integrate this initial assistance with a large database to be able to offer better services and reuse the information collected during this process. In addition, the combination of AI and blockchain technologies with others like the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data or Cloud Computing opens up a myriad of opportunities.
The primary objective of this study is to identify growth opportunities for companies using these new technologies. In line with this, this study measures the current and future adoption, in revenue terms, of blockchain and AI.
A blockchain is a new data structure that creates trusted, distributed digital ledgers for assets and other data. It is an immutable record of digital events shared peer-to-peer between different parties. The rise of blockchain opportunities has been enabled by breakthroughs in cryptography and computing, the tipping point of which was the 2008 paper introducing Bitcoin.
AI is a general class of technologies that seek to emulate human cognitive capabilities. Included are areas such as machine learning (ML), intelligent agents (IAs), deep learning, and natural language processing (NLP).
AI and blockchain solutions drive many of the current technologies and services in the market, and the revenues generated by both solutions are distributed in different services lines.
Some of them include:
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market and Scope
3. Drivers and Restraints - Blockchain Market
4. Forecast and Trends - Blockchain Market
5. Drivers and Restraints - Artificial Intelligence Market
6. Forecast and Trends - Artificial Intelligence Market
7. End-User Trends in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
9. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tw0j8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: