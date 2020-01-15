Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technologies Transforming the Future of Digital Marketing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In brief, this research service covers the following points:
In the highly competitive modern markets, brands are seeking to develop deeper and more meaningful relations with their target audiences by designing marketing campaigns that resonate with them. Digital marketing has emerged as one of the most efficient and continent ways for brands to connect with larger audiences and gathering data on their behavioral patterns.
Large-scale adoption of smartphones and social media supported by technological advances in the areas of AI and Analytics have made it easy and inevitable for brands to establish a strong digital presence. Marketing teams across companies are now transforming to adopt and inculcate more and more data science-oriented practices in order to gain better visibility on digital platforms.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Overview
Drivers & Challenges
Technologies Affecting the Future of Digital Marketing
Conclusion & Recommendations
Industry Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oacc5x
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: