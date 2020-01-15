Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Technologies Advancing Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research study provides an overview of the recent technological developments and breakthrough innovations enabling carbon capture and an emphasized focus on the effective conversion of CO2 into a range of end products.

The amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) generated and emitted into the atmosphere continues to rise as a direct result of a series of complex interactions including population growth, improved standards of living, and expanding economies, and this is clearly demonstrated by both the increasing absolute level and the annual rate of increase in atmospheric carbon levels.



Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies can aid in realizing continued low-carbon utilization of fossil fuels on a large scale. It also facilitates the optimization of energy consumption structure and ensuring energy security while reducing CO2 emissions.

While carbon capture and storage (CCS) had significant attraction in the last decade, the economic and regulatory roadblocks have impacted their adoption potential. The CCS projects are currently being deployed at a very sluggish pace and hence, global nations cannot rely on solely CCS technologies to meet climate change and sustainable development goals related to CO2 emissions.



This research reveals that, with every nation facing an urgent climate challenge, serious consideration must be given to alternative technologies such as carbon capture and utilization (CCU). The regulatory scenario and the development of cost-effective technologies have also proven favorable to CCU applications in comparison to CCS. The possible utilization routes includes the use of captured carbon for applications such as chemicals, fuel, plastics/plastic alternatives, building materials and others.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Process and Methodology



2. Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage - An Overview

2.1 Need for CO2 Emissions Reduction

2.2 Source of CO2 and the Processes Involved Play a Vital Role in the Selection of Capture Technology

2.3 Absorption-based Capture is the Most Adopted CO2 Capture Technique

2.4 CCS Offers Large-Scale Emission Reduction Potential

2.5 CCU Enables Emission Reduction Along with the Provision of Additional Revenue Streams



3. Classification of Carbon Capture and Utilization Technologies

3.1 Both Direct Utilization and Conversion of CO2 into Products are Gaining Attention

3.3 Increased Research Activity is Witnessed on the Use of Captured CO2 for Chemical, Fuel, Plastics, and Building Material Conversion

4. CCU Innovation Landscape - CO2 to Chemicals

4.1 Conversion of Captured Carbon to Ethanol and Related Chemicals is Being Actively Pursued by Startups

4.2 Increased Research Activity is Witnessed on the Use of Captured CO2 for the Production of Oxalic and Formic Acid



5. CCU Innovation Landscape - CO2 to Fuel

5.1 Commercialized CO2 to Chemicals Technology

5.2 Novel CO2 to Chemicals Technology in Developmental and Demonstration Stages

5.3 Captured CO2 to Syngas is Gaining R&D Interest



6. CCU Innovation Landscape - CO2 to Plastics/Plastic Alternatives

6.1 Commercialized CO2 to Plastics Technology

6.2 Novel CO2 to Plastics Technology in Developmental and Demonstration Stages



7. CCU Innovation Landscape - CO2 to Building Materials

7.1 Mineralization is The Most Adopted CO2 Utilization Route



8. Impact of Purity and Pressure of Captured CO2 on its Utilization Potential

8.1 Purity and Pressure of Captured CO2 Impacts the Feasibility of CCU Implementation

8.2 Oxy-combustion and Hydrogen Production Flue Gas Have Very High CO2 Content

8.3 Algae Cultivation and Mineral Carbonation Have Flexible CO2 Purity and Pressure Requirements

8.4 Recent Research Investigations Enable CCU that Uses Pure CO2 Under Atmospheric Pressure Levels

8.5 Mineral Carbonation and Biological Conversion Enable CCU by using Flue Gas Without CO2 Purification and Pressurization



9. Strategic Insights

9.1 Strategic Insights and Conclusions



10. Key Contacts

10.1 Industry Contacts

