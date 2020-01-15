Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Push to Talk Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Network type (LMR and Cellular), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical (Public Safety, Government and Defense, Commercial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PTT market is segmented by components (hardware, solutions, and services), organization size, network type, vertical, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overview; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the PTT market.

The global PTT market is forecast to grow from USD 25 billion in 2019 to USD 38.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024

Major factors expected to drive the growth of the PTT market include the demand for PoC, the proliferation of rugged and ultra-rugged smartphones, the need for driver safety, and the transition of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems from analog to digital.

By organization size, the large enterprise's segment to account for a higher share of the PTT market during the forecast period



Enterprises with more than 1,000 employees are categorized as large enterprises. Large enterprises are the early adopters of PTT technology, as they have a high number of field-related works and possess strong budget capabilities. They are significantly investing in PTT solutions and associated services to efficiently manage their workforce communication. They majorly focus on the efficiency of connectivity services, as they tend to be more risk-averse in their business interactions.

Additionally, they are more geographically dispersed with a high scale of business operations, which involves the need for real-time and secure communications, and the ability to share multimedia contents. The emergence of cloud-based PTT also allows for instant real-time communication between workforce teams by using their own devices. The PoC solution is device-agnostic, and hence, the large enterprises can leverage their employees' devices to install PoC applications in these devices for communication purposes.



Under network types, the LMR segment to hold a larger chunk of the PTT market share during the forecast period



The LMR network type is expected to hold a higher market share, owing to the major investments in the LMR system from commercial, defense and public safety, and transportation sectors. Despite the availability of several inexpensive radio products built over P25 (phase I and phase II) and radio technologies, it is extremely difficult for manufacturers to follow the industry standards, such as TETRA and DMR, to develop their LMR products. The development of LMR over these technologies requires extensive testing, which increases the overall development cost of the products.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The APAC PTT market is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rising adoption of PoC across enterprise verticals, such as transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and construction. The region is also the fastest adopter of smartphones, which further augment the adoption of PoC solutions. Additionally, major countries of APAC, such as China, Japan, and Singapore, have the best telecom infrastructure that allows for seamless connectivity via the PTT solution.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Push to Talk Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2019

4.3 Market By Service, 2019 - 2024

4.4 Market By Organization Size, 2019 - 2024

4.5 Market By Network Type, 2019 - 2024

4.6 Market By Vertical, 2019 Vs. 2024

4.7 Market By Commercial Vertical, 2017 - 2024

4.8 Market Investment Scenario (2019 - 2024)



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for POC

5.2.1.2 Proliferation of Rugged and Ultra-Rugged Smartphones

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Driver Safety

5.2.1.4 Transition of LMR Systems From Analog to Digital

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 High-Speed 5G Network for Enhancing PTT-Related Operations

5.2.2.2 Standardization of Infrastructure Platforms

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 LMR and PTT Interoperability Issues

5.2.3.2 High On-Going Investments By the Public Sector to Deploy LMR Systems

5.3 Industry Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Orion Labs Increases Summit Hospitality Group's Operational Efficiency Across Multiple Properties With Its PTT Voice Services

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Iridium Helps Protect Communities and Wildlife in Kenya With Its PTT Solution and Services

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Zello Helped Yrc Worldwide to Improve Communications for Dispatchers

5.4 1- Many Push-To-Talk Over Cellular Session



6 Push to Talk Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Smartphones Expected to Drive the Adoption of Push to Talk

6.3 Solutions

6.3.1 Push to Talk Enables Secured and Reliable Communication for Mission and Non-Mission Critical Purposes

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Consulting

6.4.2 Implementation

6.4.2.1 Implementation Services to Offer Significant Revenue Growth Opportunities in the Asia Pacific

6.4.3 Support and Maintenance

6.4.3.1 Field Service Assurance to Fuel the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services



7 Push to Talk Market By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 POC Provides Wide Range Communication for Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3.1.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Cloud-Based Solutions to Drive the Demand Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Push to Talk Market By Network Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Land Mobile Radio

8.2.1.1 Public Safety Vertical is the Major Adopter of Land Mobile Radio Systems

8.3 Cellular

8.4 Long Term Evolution to Drive the Cellular Push to Talk



9 Push to Talk Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Public Safety

9.2.1 Land Mobile Radio a Reliable Network for Mission-Critical Communication

9.3 Government and Defense

9.3.1 Use of Push to Talk Solutions to Augment the Existing use of Land Mobile Radios

9.4 Commercial

9.5 POC Solution to Drive the Demand for Push to Talk Solutions Across the Commercial Vertical

9.6 Transportation and Logistics

9.6.1.1 Push to Talk Solution is a Vital Tool for the Fleet Dispatchers

9.7 Travel and Hospitality

9.7.1.1 POC to Improve Overall Guest and Traveler Experience

9.8 Energy and Utilities

9.8.1.1 Push to Talk Devices Enable Real-Time Communication and Ensure Safety of the Large Workforce

9.9 Construction

9.9.1.1 Push to Talk Solutions Offer an Effective Communication Tool on Construction Sites

9.10 Manufacturing

9.10.1.1 Push to Talk Solutions Help Manufacturers to Improve Worker Safety and Improved Productivity

9.11 Others



10 Push to Talk Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 United States

10.4 Canada

10.5 Europe

10.6 United Kingdom

10.7 Germany

10.8 Rest of Europe

10.9 Asia-Pacific

10.10 China

10.11 Japan

10.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.13 Latin America

10.14 Brazil

10.15 Mexico

10.16 Rest of Latin America

10.17 Middle East & Africa

10.18 United Arab Emirates

10.19 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10.20 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

11.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2.3 Agreements and Partnerships

11.3 Market Ranking of Key Players



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 AT&T

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Solutions Offered

12.2.3 Recent Developments

12.2.3.1 Organic Growth Strategies

12.3 Verizon Wireless

12.4 Motorola Solutions

12.5 Sprint

12.6 Bell Canada

12.7 Iridium

12.8 Qualcomm

12.9 Tait Communications

12.10 Zebra

12.11 Telstra

12.12 Simoco Wireless Solutions

12.13 Orion

12.14 Zello

12.15 VoiceLayer

12.16 Grouptalk

12.17 Voxer

12.18 IPTT

12.19 ESChat

12.20 Aina Wireless

12.21 Azetti Networks

12.22 Zinc By ServiceMax

12.23 Hytera



