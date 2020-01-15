Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breakthrough Technologies Advancing the Future of Alternative Fuels Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There is an increasing need for a substitute for fossil fuels to create a cleaner and more sustainable energy system. Alternative fuel along with renewable energy is the most desired clean energy option.

Adoption of alternative fuels is driven by the possibility to decrease the cost of energy and reduce dependency on crude oil, improve energy mix diversification, and reduce emissions associated with fossil fuels combustion and mining. The cutting-edge biomass conversion techniques facilitate to produce difficult-to-recover chemicals contained in biomass feedstocks, specifically hemicellulose and cellulose, into transport-grade fuels.



This research service, Breakthrough Technologies Advancing the Future of Alternative Fuels Production, focuses on the emerging innovations and the latest achievements in the alternative fuels production.



The findings depicted in this study will help to drive the economic growth and technology revolution in the field of renewable and sustainable transport fuel options. The study exhibits the major challenges faced by technology innovators in developing affordable and cost-competitive renewable fuels. A critical barrier to widespread commercialization and market competitiveness of advanced alternative fuels is the issue of scaling, supply of raw materials, additional costs related with need of biomass pretreatment processes.



The study presents a snapshot of biofuels and biohydrogen production technologies, such as biomass conversion and electrolysis, their advantages and limitations, possible application and produced products. The discussed alternative fuels production technologies are aiming to reduce the fuels cost. Special attention is given to the case studies of successful technology developments and implementation, as well as carbon-free hydrogen supply chain. Additionally, it presents the performance analysis and comparison of different alternative fuels production technologies, application potential and future technology roadmap.



The growth opportunities of Alternative Fuels Production:

Implementation of alternative fuels will not be revolutionary, but evolutionary with the maximum use of the existing fuel market infrastructure. Vehicles powered by alternative fuels are now starting to appear, but one of the challenges is the refuelling infrastructure may not be in place to facilitate its growth. Therefore, infrastructure development is a necessary (although insufficient) condition for the alternative fuel market growth.

Alternative fuels are characterized by constant or declining fuel prices due to economies of scale. The cost of alternative fuels is heavily dependent on biomass availability, origin, and feedstock treatments. Finding more efficient energy crops and cost-effective materials for alternative fuel production, as well as, development of more efficient conversion technologies will lead to a significant cost reduction in the production of alternative fuels and increasing their competitiveness compared to fossil fuels

Advanced fuels production promotes technology concepts, such as power-to-X, X-to-liquid and waste-to-energy, which facilitate the low-carbon economy development.

Alternative fuel production will contribute to the realization of 'zero emission' and 'zero waste' concepts. Alternative fuel will make cars low-pollutant, and cities carbon-neutral. Moreover, alternative fuel can be produced from food and agricultural waste, thereby contributing to minimize landfill waste.

The study deeply illustrates the following:

Alternative fuels production - overview and current trends

The factors driving adoption and development of alternative fuels

Key properties, drawbacks, major innovations, and research and development (R&D) activities

Snapshot of biofuels and hydrogen production technologies, application, and future prospects

Technology benchmarking for smart decisions, SWOT analysis.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Focus - Alternative Fuels Production

1.2 Research Scope - Foreseeing Challenges and Solutions

1.3 Analysis Framework

1.4 Research Methodology



2. Alternative Fuels Production - Technology Trends

2.1 Alternative Fuels - Overview and Classifications

2.2 Alternative Fuels - Megatrends Impact and Market Status

2.3 Factors Determining Widespread Adoption of Alternative Fuels

2.4 Advantages and Obstacles to the Distribution of Alternative Fuels

2.5 Alternative Fuels Production - Drawbacks and Challenges



3. Technologies for Biofuels Production

3.1 Technologies for Biofuels Production from Renewable Sources

3.2 Biofuels Production Through Thermochemical Biomass Conversion

3.3 Biofuels Production Through Biological and Chemical Biomass Conversion



4. Technologies for Renewable Hydrogen Production

4.1 Technologies for Hydrogen Production from Renewable Sources

4.2 Hydrogen Production Through Electrolysis

4.3 Hydrogen Production Through Biomass Conversion



5. Recent Developments in Alternative Fuels Production

5.1 Key Innovators and Product Developers in Biodiesel Production

5.2 Key Innovators and Product Developers in Liquid Biofuel Production

5.3 Key Innovators and Product Developers in Gaseous and Solid Biofuels Production

5.4 Key Innovators and Product Developers in Hydrogen Production

5.5 Key Innovators and Product Developers of High Temperature Water Electrolysis



6. IP Landscape Analysis and Research Focus of Alternative Fuels Production (2016-2018)

6.1 Patent Activity for Alternative Fuels Production Based on Geography

6.2 Patent Activity for Alternative Fuels Production Ranges by Technology Type

6.3 Competitive Landscape in Patent Activity for Alternative Fuels Production



7. Technology Analysis of Alternative Fuels Production

7.1 Comparative Analysis of Biomass Thermochemical Conversion Technologies

7.2 Comparative Analysis of Biomass Biological Conversion Technologies

7.3 Comparative Analysis of Esterification and Electrolysis Technologies

7.4 Alternative Fuels Production - Technology Comparative Analysis

7.5 Alternative Fuels Production - Capital Cost Explanation

7.6 Alternative Fuels With Wide Application Perspectives

7.7 Carbon-free Hydrogen Supply Chain

7.8 Technology Roadmap for Alternative Fuels



8. Analyst Insights

8.1 Alternative Fuels Production - SWOT Analysis



9. Key Contacts

9.1 Key Innovator Contacts



