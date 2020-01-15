Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity contract
as of December 31st, 2019
Bezons, January 15th, 2020
Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild & Cie Banque, as of December 31st, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
·0 share
·€ 5,250,264.00
It is reminded that as of June 30th, 2019 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
·0 share
·€ 5,213,207.00
About Worldline
Worldline (Euronext: WLN) is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline delivers new-generation services, enabling its customers to offer smooth and innovative solutions to the end consumer. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline core offerings include Pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies.
Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline, as European leader in the payment and transactional services industry is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services.
Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 11,000 people worldwide, with 2018 revenue of 2.2 billion euros. worldline.com
Contacts
Worldline Investors Contact
David Pierre-Kahn
Email: David.pierre-kahn@worldline.com
Worldline Press Contact
Sandrine van der Ghinst
Email: sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com
Attachment
WORLDLINE SA
Bezons, FRANCE
Worldline - Half-year report on the liquidity contract -31st december, 2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
WORLDLINE SA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: