Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity contract

as of December 31st, 2019

Bezons, January 15th, 2020

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild & Cie Banque, as of December 31st, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

·0 share

·€ 5,250,264.00

It is reminded that as of June 30th, 2019 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

·0 share

·€ 5,213,207.00





