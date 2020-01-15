Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neural Networks: Key Business Applications and Benefits" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In brief, this research service covers the following points:
Neural networks are an advanced computational technology that is designed and built to work much like neurons in the human brain. This technology uses various optimization algorithms that recognizes hidden patterns of raw data to correlate, classify, and give desired output through continuously learning and improving approach.
Neural networks improve decision-making processes by identifying and analyzing hidden relationships and patterns in a huge complex data set and variances to predict the best possible outcomes. One of the key applications of neural networks technology is providing accurate data forecasting and predictions.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Introduction to Neural Networks - Technology Overview
Neural Networks - Market Landscape
Key Target Industries
Companies to Watch - List of Companies Offering Neural Network Solutions
Intellectual Property/Patents Overview
Key Takeaways
Industry Contacts
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
