Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for the Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study aims to analyse and forecast the global personal care and cosmetic preservatives market for 2018. Market measurements have been analyzed for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and a forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The base year for the study is 2018.



Manufacturer strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and new market developments concerning products and technologies have been discussed in the competitive analysis segment involving manufacturers (Dow, Evonik, BASF, Clariant, Sumitsu, Ashland, AkzoNobel, Symrise, Chemipol, Lonza) and Tier II suppliers.



In recent years, the safety data for preservatives in personal care and cosmetic product are being looked at with increased precaution by consumers as well as regulatory bodies. There has been an increasingly popular trend of limiting the use of traditional preservatives the personal care and cosmetic products or even removing them altogether. These restrictions are in response to legislative reviews based on consumer concern about the safety of products.



Research Scope

Market trends (regulations/mandates about personal care and cosmetic preservatives, new product developments, technologies, and market competition)

Regional trends (North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Product trends, value chain analysis, and pricing analysis for all the product segments

Highlights of key opportunities and companies to action



The study analyzes the product segments including parabens, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives (FRPs), phenols & alcohols, organic acids, quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs) and others (Iodopropynyl Butyl Carbamate, Chlorophenesin).



Key Issues Addressed

What is the size of the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market in value and unit shipment? How long will the market continue to grow, and at what rate?

What technology, pricing, product, and regulatory trends are seen in the market?

What are the drivers and restraints that impact the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market?

What are the Mega Trends that impact the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market?

What are the regional hotspots for growth in the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market?

What are the various growth opportunities that are present in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Geographical Scope

Industry Overview

Market Scope

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Definitions by Product

Product Trends - Parabens

Product Trends - Phenols & Alcohols

Product Trends - Formaldehyde Releasers

Market Segmentation

Product Blends - Application Matrix

Manufacturer - Product Matrix

Mega Market Trends

Market Evolution

Value Chain

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Distribution Channel

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Personal care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market

Market Drivers

Market Driver Explained

Market Restraints

Market Restraint Explained

4. Regulatory Landscape

Regulations - An Overview

Regulations - By Product Segments

5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Pricing Analysis

Pricing Analysis Discussion

Regional Hot Spots

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by Source

Revenue Forecast by Source

Unit Shipment Forecast by Source

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Source

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market

Manufacturer Market Share

Manufacturer Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Notable Market Activities

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Demand Driven by Changing Consumer Preferences

Growth Opportunity 2 - Demand for Natural Products

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. North America Region Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by Source

Revenue Forecast by Source

Unit Shipment Forecast by Source

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Source

9. Europe Region Analysis



10. APAC Region Analysis



11. Rest of the World Region Analysis



12. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

13. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Partial List of Companies in Others - Competitive Analysis

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



AkzoNobel

Ashland

BASF

Chemipol

Clariant

Dow

Evonik

Lonza

Sumitsu

Symrise

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfz99w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900